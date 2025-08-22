Aadhaar 'not must' for ESIC claims, benefits continue under new rules

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has said that Aadhaar authentication is not mandatory for workers to avail of benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme. A notification by the Labour Ministry said no beneficiary will be denied health care or cash benefits for not completing Aadhaar verification.

What is ESI Scheme?

The ESI scheme primarily covers organised sector employees earning up to Rs 21,000 a month, providing them and their families with medical care, maternity benefits, and income support during illness or job loss.”

Aadhaar authentication

The ministry issued the notification on August 18 after ESIC said it is allowed to use Aadhaar-based authentication to verify the identity of beneficiaries for transparency, record-keeping and strengthening the delivery of social security benefits.

However, the ministry underlined that the authentication is to remain optional. ESI members unwilling or unable to authenticate their Aadhaar number can provide other government-issued identity documents such as: Passport

PAN card

Driving licence Further, ESIC will be required to obtain explicit consent from beneficiaries before conducting Aadhaar verification. Why Aadhaar authentication matters Linking Aadhaar to ESI services is expected to: Reduce paperwork and the need for multiple identity documents

Speed up access to health and cash benefits

Prevent leakages and duplication of claims

Ensure better governance of the scheme At the same time, the assurance that services will not be withheld without Aadhaar addresses concerns about exclusion of informal and vulnerable workers.