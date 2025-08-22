Best Debt Funds in 2025: Liquid, Money Market or Gilt - Where to invest?

Indian debt markets are sending mixed signals. Government bond yields are creeping up, inflation is cooling, and fund performances are diverging. For retail investors, the big question is: which debt fund category makes the most sense right now?

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Government Security (G-Sec) rose marginally to 6.40%, up from 6.38% at the end of July. The uptick was driven by concerns over fiscal slippage following proposed GST cuts, which raised fears of increased borrowing. However, the pressure was partly offset by S&P Global’s upgrade of India’s sovereign rating to BBB from BBB-, lending support to investor sentiment, as per the Edelweiss Mutual Fund report titled Curve - Yields, Scales, Liquidity & more..

Higher yields = lower bond prices, which can hurt long-duration funds like gilt funds. Bond Market Snapshot 10-year G-Sec yield has inched up to 6.40% (from 6.38% in July). State Development Loans (SDLs) now trade at a 52 bps spread over G-Secs, reflecting fiscal stress. Inflation dropped to 1.55% in July, easing pressure on rates.

State Development Loans (SDLs) also reflected fiscal stress, with the average spread between 10-year SDLs and 10-year G-Secs widening to 52 bps from 48 bps a month earlier. On the corporate side, yields on AAA-rated PSU bonds softened in the short- to medium-term segment over the past three months, but edged higher at the longer end. Primary issuances remained active, with large borrowers such as Power Grid (₹14,000 crore, 6.66%) and GMR Airports (₹11,851 crore, 6.66%) tapping the market. For mutual fund investors, performance diverged across categories. While liquid funds delivered an annualised return of 7.08% and money market funds about 8.06%, gilt funds suffered losses (-16.28% over one week, -11.79% over one month) as long-duration bonds sold off.

Globally, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.33%, raising hopes of a Fed rate cut, while falling crude prices provided relief on the inflation front. India's consumer inflation moderated to 1.55% in July 2025, its lowest in over a year. For retail investors, the data underlines the importance of balancing safety and returns. Short-term categories like liquid and money market funds remain resilient amid rate uncertainty, while target maturity funds and Bharat Bond ETFs (yielding 6.65–6.90%) provide predictability for medium-term horizons. Financial planners advise debt investors to stay diversified across duration buckets and avoid concentration risk, especially as fiscal pressures and global monetary shifts keep interest rate trajectories uncertain.

Gilt funds have been volatile, losing value in recent weeks as long-term yields rose. What Should Investors Do? If you want safety & liquidity Stick with Liquid Funds or Money Market Funds. They are less sensitive to interest rate swings and work well for emergency or short-term parking of money. If you have a 2–5 year horizon Look at Short Duration Funds or Target Maturity Funds/ETFs (like Bharat Bond ETFs yielding 6.6–6.9%). These give predictable income with relatively low risk. Be cautious with Gilt Funds They are highly sensitive to interest rate movements. Unless you’re betting on rate cuts, gilt funds can be volatile.