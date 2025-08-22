Anand Rathi Wealth's co-founder buys ₹132 cr flat at Lodha Sea Face, Worli

In one of the city’s biggest residential real estate deals this year, Pradeep Navratna Gupta, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Anand Rathi Wealth, along with his wife Preeti Pradeep Gupta, has purchased a luxury apartment at Lodha Sea Face in Worli for ₹1,31.74 crore.

According to documents accessed from the registration department by CRE Matrix, the transaction was executed on August 20, 2025, with Lodha Developers Ltd as the seller. The couple paid a stamp duty of ₹7.90 crore for the property.

The sprawling apartment, located on the 40th floor (Apartment No. 4001, Wing A) of the ultra-luxury project, has a carpet area of 10,538 sq ft and comes with seven car parkings.

"This ₹130+ crore transaction at Lodha Sea Face is yet another validation of Mumbai's unmatched position in India's luxury housing market. With prices crossing ₹1.25 lakh per sq. ft., Worli continues to attract India's top business leaders and wealth creators, reaffirming that Mumbai remains the ultimate destination for luxury real estate investment," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, CRE Matrix. In March 2025, a luxury apartment at Lodha Sea Face in Worli was purchased for ₹187.47 crore by SR Menon Properties LLP in a primary sale transaction. The starting monthly rent at Lodha Sea Face is a whopping ₹1,25,018 per sq foot, highlighting the premium positioning of the property in Mumbai's luxury housing market.

Mumbai’s real estate markethas seen some of the biggest real estate transactions in recent times. Nippon Life India Asset Management tops the chart for purchasing a property at One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, for ₹486 crore on November 21, 2024. Vibha D Shanghvi follows with two significant purchases at Naman Xana, Worli, for ₹130 crore each. Industry experts note that high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and business leaders are increasingly parking capital into luxury real estate, both as a lifestyle choice and as a stable long-term asset. Earlier this week, the sale of an apartment in Juhu broke all previous records in this micro real estate market of Mumbai suburb. A 9,863 square feet apartment was bought for over ₹113 crore by Aatman Innovations Pvt Ltd, a firm headed by popular speaker and author Deep Trivedi. Lodha Sea Face, developed by Lodha Group, is one of the most exclusive residential projects in Mumbai, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, bespoke amenities, and expansive layouts targeted at the city’s ultra-rich.