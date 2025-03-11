Actress Kajol buys retail space in Mumbai's Goregaon West for Rs 29 crore

Actress Kajol is the proud owner of yet another commercial property in Mumbai. The Trial star has reportedly bought retail space worth Rs 28.78 crore in Mumbai's suburbs, according to documents accessed by Indextap, a data-driven real estate platform.

Property documents accessed by Indextap show Kajol Vishal Devgan has bought a commercial property in the heart of Goregaon West for Rs 28.78 crore. The transaction, finalized on March 6, 2025, was recorded under the purchase of Shop No. 2, Ground Floor, Bharat Arize, Linking Road, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai.

The deal was struck with Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd, with the actress securing a spacious area of 4,365 square feet (RERA Carpet Area). This property, valued at Rs 28.78 crore, has also come with a stamp duty fee of Rs 1.72 crore.

The commercial space is located in one of Mumbai's bustling business districts, adding to its strategic value. In addition to its ample floor area, the property offers five designated car parking spaces, making it ideal for both commercial and personal use.

The price per square foot of the property stands at Rs 65,940, reflecting the premium nature of the location and its high demand.

In July 2023, Kajol bought office space worth Rs 7.64 crore in Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, documents obtained by Propstack revealed.

According to the documents, Kajol‘s office space is spread across 194.67 square metres, as per Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) regulations.

Most Bollywood stars and filmmakers have their offices in this area. Many production houses and studious are also situated in Andheri.

She had bought the office from realty developer Veer Savarkar Projects and had paid stamp duty of Rs 45.84 lakh for the registration of the deal that took place on July 28, 2023.

A year later in May 2024, her husband Ajay Devgn leased an office space in Andheri West in Mumbai for a monthly rent of Rs 9 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.The property is registered in the name of Vishal Virendra Devgan, whose screen name is Ajay Devgn. The Bollywood star rented the office premises to MMM Media Works LLP, a Hyderabad-based firm. The office space is located in a building called Lotus Signature in Veera Desai Road Extension, Andheri West, Mumbai, the documents showed.