Aggressive hybrid funds offer equity exposure with lower volatility

After a volatile two-year period that disappointed many equity investors, aggressive hybrid funds have drawn attention as a middle path for those who want market participation but do not want to take the full risk of pure equity funds. The Nifty 50 has delivered an annualised return of minus 0.23 per cent over the past two years. As concerns over crude oil prices ease and expectations of a better equity environment build, advisers say cautious investors could consider this category.