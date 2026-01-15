AI-based financial scams: Set a family code word for emergency requests

Voice-cloning and impersonation: In these scams, the fraudster impersonates a distressed family member, an office senior, a colleague, or an authority figure. The attacker first scrapes voice samples from social media, past calls, an existing chief executive officer (CEO) interview, or a short clip shared online. “The victim receives an urgent call, often from a new number. It could be from a son claiming to have fallen prey to an ‘accident’. It could come from a boss about a deal that must close immediately, or a vendor payment that cannot wait,” says Mehta. The scam succeeds by combining pressure with secrecy. Once payments are made via UPI or banking channels, the money is moved across multiple accounts or converted.