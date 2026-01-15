Disputing a wrong credit card charge? Experts say timing decides refunds

Disputing a wrong credit card charge often feels like navigating a maze. Banks mention deadlines, card networks quote longer windows, and online advice offers conflicting timelines. In reality, chargebacks in India operate on multiple clocks, and missing the earliest one can quietly end your chances of getting money back.

Countdown starts from the day of transaction

Most cardholders assume the countdown begins when they notice the problem. In practice, it usually starts from the transaction date itself.

While card networks such as Visa, Mastercard and RuPay allow disputes to be filed up to 120 days from the transaction date, banks often impose much shorter internal deadlines.

“Cardholders have 120 days to file with the card network, but banks usually set much shorter timelines, and the countdown starts from the date of transaction,” said Tejaswi Dudeja, senior associate at SKV Law Offices. He added that reporting fraud within three working days offers the strongest protection, as it shifts the burden on the bank to prove authorisation. Even after a dispute is raised, resolution is rarely quick. “In real life, a credit card dispute in India usually takes 45 to 120 days,” said Grahita Agarwal, advocate at the Delhi High Court, noting that delays often arise during merchant responses or card network reviews. Cross-border transactions can take even longer.

What happens after you raise a dispute? Once a dispute is logged, banks may issue a temporary credit, but this is not a final refund. The merchant and its acquiring bank typically get 30-45 days to respond. If the matter escalates to the card network, another 30-60 days may be added, experts said. This is why speed matters. Filing early leaves room to correct errors, submit additional documents and respond to follow-up queries from the bank. Evidence that actually helps your case Chargebacks are decided on documentation, not explanations. Banks and card networks prioritise transaction-specific proof over personal narratives.

Strong evidence includes invoices, proof of non-delivery, cancellation emails, chat records, screenshots of excess or duplicate charges, and technical indicators such as OTP failures. “What often decides the case is weakness in the merchant’s records, such as lack of customer consent or incorrect delivery confirmation,” Agarwal said. For unauthorised transactions, documentation becomes even more critical. “Official bank statements, payment alerts, merchant communication records, dispute reference numbers and FIRs in case of lost cards should be preserved,” said Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis. If your chargeback is rejected Escalation is possible, but outcomes depend on the reason for rejection. Consumers can first approach the bank’s grievance mechanism and then the RBI Banking Ombudsman if there are procedural lapses or delays.