Air India crash: Group accident policies and InstaClaims bring quick relief

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, insurance companies have begun processing a flurry of claims spanning multiple categories — including travel insurance, personal accident, life insurance, and even Kisan Credit Card-linked covers.

The ill-fated Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 260 people — 241 onboard and 19 on the ground. The incident, India’s deadliest aviation accident in over a decade, has prompted the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to issue special directives to fast-track claim settlements.

Claims Range from Baggage Loss to Accidental Death

ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported receiving claims under travel and personal accident policies. These include accidental death, trip cancellations, baggage loss, and hotel booking cancellations. “We are working on a priority basis to provide seamless assistance and ensure timely settlements. Our commitment is to support our policyholders and their families during this difficult time,” said Priya Deshmukh, Head – Health Products, Operations & Services, ICICI Lombard. Bajaj Allianz also confirmed receiving three personal accident claims and one marine cargo insurance claim, indicating that goods in transit may have been affected. Personal accident covers are emerging as a significant category, second only to life insurance claims.

Quick Settlements, Group Policies Activated New India Assurance has already settled seven individual personal accident claims and five under group policies. A notable case involved a group personal accident policy for 4,000 residents of Mehsana district, where the claim was processed and settled within a week of the crash. One Kisan Credit Card-related claim worth ₹50,000 was also honored. Axis Max Life Insurance, under its ‘InstaClaim’ process, settled one claim within three hours of receipt. “This reflects our focus on empathetic action when it matters most,” said Manu Lavanya, COO, Max Life. However, most insurers have refrained from disclosing the exact number or details of claims, citing the ongoing process of receiving formal requests from the families of the deceased.

IRDAI Steps In to Ease Process Recognizing the scale of the tragedy, the IRDAI issued a circular on June 14 instructing insurers to fast-track payouts. The regulator has waived formal requirements like FIRs and postmortem reports and directed companies to submit weekly updates starting June 16. Insurers were also asked to appoint nodal officers to assist affected families. What's Next for Claimants? Insurance company representatives said that many bereaved families are still coping with their loss and may approach insurers in the coming weeks. Given the exceptional circumstances, companies have promised to show flexibility and prioritize compassionate engagement.