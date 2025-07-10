How tax changes have transformed debt MF landscape, altered investor choice

The Union Budget 2023 took away the indexation benefit that investors enjoyed on gains from debt mutual funds (MF). This has had far-reaching impact on the category and the investment patterns of investors.

What were the changes to tax rules?

Before April 1, 2023, gains from debt MFs were treated as long-term capital gains (LTCG) if they were held for more than three years. LTCG was taxed at 20 per cent with indexation benefit. If units of debt funds were held for three years or less, the gains were treated as short-term capital gains (STCG) and taxed at the investor’s slab rate.

Units of debt MFs purchased April 1, 2023, onwards are taxed at the investor’s slab rate, irrespective of the holding period. Originally, grandfathering provisions were allowed. For units purchased till March 31, 2023, investors could get LTCG taxation (20 per cent tax rate with indexation), provided they had held the units for more than three years. The budget of 2024 removed the grandfathering provision. Two changes were made. For units purchased on or before March 31, 2023, the holding period to qualify for LTCG treatment was changed from three years to two. Furthermore, the LTCG tax rate was changed from 20 per cent with indexation to 12.5 per cent without indexation.

Thus, for units purchased prior to April 1, 2023, and redeemed on or after July 23, 2024, units held for more than 24 months are taxed at 12.5 per cent and those held for up to 24 months are taxed at slab rate. Adverse for some, not for all While the withdrawal of LTCG and indexation benefit is adverse, it is not so for all categories of investors. “It is clearly adverse for investors in the higher income tax brackets. But it is not such an adverse development for those who do not pay any tax, or fall in the 5 or 10 per cent tax bracket,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment advisor.

Those NRI investors, who do not have income in India, would also not be affected much by the change in taxation. “Those among senior citizens who fall in the lower tax brackets also do not stand to lose much on account of this change,” says Raghaw. Impact on investors in higher tax brackets Earlier, HNIs and ultra HNIs used the tax arbitrage between fixed deposits (FDs) and debt MFs to their advantage. For them the post-tax return on debt funds has now become unattractive, especially when they factor in inflation as well. Suppose that after the change in tax norm, an investor in the 30 per cent tax bracket earns a return of 7 per cent on debt MFs. Post tax, his return would come down to 4.9 per cent. “While investors in the higher tax brackets might accept this kind of return in the short term, they will not do so for the fixed-income portion of their long-term portfolios,” says Raghaw.

Many such investors have switched to other categories. “Many have moved to arbitrage funds, and to hybrid categories like equity savings funds, which give them a more beneficial (equity-like) tax treatment,” says Vishal Dhawan, chief financial planner, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. Equity savings funds: While these funds can have an equity allocation of up to 35 per cent, many fund houses choose to keep it low — at the minimum 10 per cent required by regulations. Many debt MF investors have moved to this category where they do not have to worry too much about volatility, while enjoying equity-like tax treatment (as they maintain 65 per cent gross exposure to equities by using arbitrage).

Arbitrage funds: Many individuals in the higher tax brackets, who have a horizon of six months, have moved to arbitrage funds where they enjoy low volatility while enjoying equity like tax treatment. “While these categories are not perfect substitutes, investors in the higher tax brackets may shift to them,” says Raghaw. The MF industry has launched a category called debt plus arbitrage fund-of- funds that caters to investors in the higher tax brackets (see word box). Impact on debt fund categories The tax change has adversely impacted a category called target maturity funds, which was very popular prior to the tax change. Very few funds are now being launched in this category. “If you invest in an open-ended debt fund, like money market funds, you can choose when to withdraw the money. A person may perhaps wait until he retires, when he falls into a lower tax bracket. But in the case of a target maturity fund, he is forced to withdraw once its tenure ends. If he is still earning and belongs to a higher tax bracket, his post-tax return would be affected,” says Raghaw.

Lower-duration categories have been affected more than longer-duration categories. “Despite the adverse tax treatment, investors may still flock to longer-duration funds when there is a possibility of making capital gains due to a reduction in interest rates,” says Dhawan. Debt MFs versus FDs Though both categories are now taxed similarly, debt MFs enjoy certain advantages over FDs. In the case of FDs, investors have to be sure about the tenure. “If the money is pulled out of the FD prior to the end of tenure, investors get a lower return (the interest rate that applies to the period for which they were actually invested). They are also saddled with a penalty for premature withdrawal. In open-end debt funds, investors enjoy flexibility of tenure,” says Dhawan.