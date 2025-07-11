Luxury home sales up 85% in 7 cities in first half of 2025: Report

As many as 7,000 luxury homes, priced Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore, were sold in India’s top seven cities between January and June, marking an 85 per cent annual increase, said a report on Friday.

Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) clocked 57 per cent of the sales, thereby becoming the market leader, according to the report jointly released by CBRE South Asia, a US-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, and Indian business chamber ASSOCHAM. As many as 4,000 luxury homes were sold in Delhi-NCR, marking a threefold increase from the previous year. Mumbai was next by clocking sales of 1,240 units, comprising 18 per cent of the total and growing 29 per cent from the previous year.

Industry experts attributed the sales rise to several factors. Rising aspiration: “India’s residential market has entered a phase of strategic resilience. The standout growth of luxury and premium housing indicates rising consumer confidence and lifestyle aspirations,” said Gaurav Kumar, managing director, capital markets and land, CBRE India. Wealth preservation: High net worth individuals, ultra-HNIs and Non-Resident Indians are investing in luxury real estate to have assets that will be safe amid global uncertainties and a strong US dollar. Policy support: Recent monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India and a stable policy environment have helped demand for luxury homes.