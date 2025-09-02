Railway staff with SBI salary accounts to get Rs 1 cr accident insurance

Railway employees are covered under the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme, which offers accidental death cover of:

The agreement will also provide natural death cover of Rs 10 lakh, without railway employees having to pay any premium or undergo medical tests.

According to the ministry, almost 700,000 railway employees have their salary accounts with SBI. The ministry described the scheme as “employee-centric and compassionate”, designed to especially benefit frontline staff in Group C.

Additional insurance benefits

The partnership also brings several complementary covers:

Air accident insurance (death): Rs 1.60 crore, plus up to Rs 1 crore on RuPay debit card

Personal accident (permanent total disability): Rs 1 crore

Personal accident (permanent partial disability): up to Rs 80 lakh

The ministry noted that the move reflects a constructive partnership between Indian Railways and SBI aimed at strengthening employee welfare. For staff and their families, the enhancement means a meaningful financial safety net in case of unforeseen events.