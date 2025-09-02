Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Railway staff with SBI salary accounts to get Rs 1 cr accident insurance

Railway staff with SBI salary accounts to get Rs 1 cr accident insurance

State-owned entities sign agreement to strengthen welfare measures for national transporter's employees

Indian Railways
Indian Railways
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Railways employees who have salary accounts with State Bank of India (SBI) will receive accidental death insurance of Rs 1 crore, a sharp rise from the existing cover of just a few lakhs.
 
The two sides signed an agreement on Monday in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, according to a PTI report that cited a rail ministry statement.

Jump in insurance cover

 
Railway employees are covered under the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme, which offers accidental death cover of:
 
  • Rs 1.20 lakh for Group A employees 
  • Rs 60,000 for Group B employees 
  • Rs 30,000 for Group C employees
 
The agreement will also provide natural death cover of Rs 10 lakh, without railway employees having to pay any premium or undergo medical tests.
 
According to the ministry, almost 700,000 railway employees have their salary accounts with SBI. The ministry described the scheme as “employee-centric and compassionate”, designed to especially benefit frontline staff in Group C.

Additional insurance benefits

 
The partnership also brings several complementary covers:
 
  • Air accident insurance (death): Rs 1.60 crore, plus up to Rs 1 crore on RuPay debit card 
  • Personal accident (permanent total disability): Rs 1 crore 
  • Personal accident (permanent partial disability): up to Rs 80 lakh
 
The ministry noted that the move reflects a constructive partnership between Indian Railways and SBI aimed at strengthening employee welfare. For staff and their families, the enhancement means a meaningful financial safety net in case of unforeseen events.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No job or income proof? You can get a credit card with your fixed deposit

PNB, Bank of India trim MCLR rates: How decision may help borrowers

Sameer lost ₹5 lakh on his stolen SUV: How RTI cover could have saved him

Cashless no more: Niva Bupa customers to pay at Max Hospitals, claim later

Insurance firm faces social media backlash over ₹61 lakh 'claim denial'

Topics :Indian RailwayBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story