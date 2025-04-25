Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Akshaya Tritiya 2025: PhonePe & Paytm roll out gold deals & rewards

PhonePe and Paytm are celebrating Akshaya Tritiya 2025 with special digital gold offers. From cashback and discounts on PhonePe to Paytm's 'Golden Rush' rewards, users can invest in gold with ease.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
With Akshaya Tritiya drawing close, digital payment platforms PhonePe and Paytm are rolling out special offers to promote digital gold investments. These initiatives aim to combine traditional gold purchasing customs with modern digital convenience. The spring festival will be celebrated on April 30.
 
PhonePe’s cashback and discounts
 
PhonePe is offering a 1 per cent cashback (up to Rs 2,000) on a single purchase of Rs 2,000 or more in 24K, 99.99per cent pure digital gold. This offer is valid only on April 30, for one-time transactions and excludes SIP-based purchases. Additionally, customers redeeming their digital gold at CaratLane stores or website can avail discounts:
 

  • 2per cent off on gold coins
  • 3per cent off on unstudded jewellery 
  • 5per cent off on studded jewellery
 
PhonePe sources its gold from trusted brands like MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and CaratLane, ensuring purity and secure storage. Investments can also be made through SIPs, starting from just Rs 5. 
 
 
Paytm's 'Golden Rush' campaign
 
Paytm has launched the ‘Golden Rush’ campaign to encourage digital gold savings. Users investing Rs 500 or more in Paytm Gold will earn 5 per cent of the transaction value as reward points, placing them on a leaderboard.
 
Paytm Gold is sourced from MMTC-PAMP and stored in fully insured vaults. With Daily Gold SIPs starting from Rs 9, users can gradually build long-term savings in gold with real-time pricing and flexible investment options. 
 
 
How to Invest in digital gold
 
 
On PhonePe:
 
 
  • Open the PhonePe app and navigate to the Gold section. 
  • Choose your gold provider (MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, CaratLane). 
  • Purchase gold worth Rs 2,000 or more in a one-time transaction on April 30, 2025. 
  • Pay via UPI, cards, wallet, or gift card.
  • Receive 1 per cent cashback (up to  Rs 2,000).
 
On Paytm:
  • Open the Paytm app. 
  • search for ‘Paytm Gold’ or ‘Daily Gold SIP’. 
  • Choose your investment amount (minimum  Rs 9). 
  • Select a one-time or SIP-based plan (daily/weekly/monthly). 
  • Make payment via UPI, net banking, or debit card. 
 
These offers provide an opportunity for users to invest in gold digitally, combining the auspiciousness of Akshaya Tritiya with the convenience of modern technology.  
 
First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

