Investors should allocate bulk of portfolio to shorter-duration debt funds

Adds Vikram Dalal, managing director, Synergee Capital Service: “The stance remains ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. As the RBI relies on macro indicators, such as inflation and growth, and external events, it could require another six to nine months for clarity on the start of rate reduction.”

Benign commodity prices and a good monsoon leading to high food production could ease inflation. Conversely, negative developments on these fronts could cause prices to surge. Clarity on further rate action may take time to emerge. “We are headed for a long pause. Interest rate cut is unlikely in this calendar year. The first cut may take place in January-March 2024, or in the quarter after that, depending on inflation, GDP growth, and other factors,” says Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer (debt) and author.