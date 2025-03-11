AU Small Finance Bank cuts FD rates, offers 8.5% to senior citizens

AU Small Finance Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for amounts below Rs 3 crore, according to the bank's official website. Under the new structure, the bank offers a maximum interest rate of 8 per cent for general citizens and 8.50 per cent for senior citizens. The updated rates have come into effect from March 10, 2025. Prior to this, the bank had last updated its FD rates on January 20, 2025.

For retail fixed deposits below Rs 3 crore, the interest rates now range from 3.75 per cent to 8.00 per cent, depending on the tenure. Short-term deposits of 7 days to 1 month 15 days will earn 3.75 per cent, whereas deposits with a tenure of 18 months will offer the highest rate of 8.00 per cent.

For large non-callable deposits of Rs 1 crore to less than Rs 3 crore, the highest interest rate is 8.10 per cent for an 18-month tenure.

Senior citizens will enjoy higher returns, with interest rates ranging from 4.25 per cent to 8.50 per cent. The highest rate of 8.50 per cent is available for 18-month deposits, providing a secure and rewarding investment option for elderly customers.

The bank has also announced interest rates for monthly payout FDs, benefiting individuals who prefer regular income. Senior citizens opting for this scheme can earn up to 8.44 per cent, while general customers can earn up to 7.95 per cent on an 18-month deposit.

Key terms and conditions

Interest rates are subject to change periodically and apply from the date of fund receipt.

Premature closure penalties apply, with a 1 per cent deduction on the applicable rate.

NRE deposits are valid only for tenures of 12 months and above, with no interest payable if withdrawn before completion of one year.

Domestic FDs withdrawn within 7 days will not earn any interest.

Latest AU Small Finance Bank FD interest rates

Applicable Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits w.e.f. 10th March, 2025

Tenure Bucket Interest Rates

7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 3.75%

1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 5.50%

3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 6.00%

6 Months 1 Day to 12 Months 7.25%

12 Months 1 Day to 15 Months 7.85%

15 Months 1 Day to less than 18 Months 7.50%

18 Months 8.00%

18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 7.75%

24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 7.50%

36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 7.50%

45 Months 1 Day to less than 60 Months 7.25%

60 Months to 120 Months 7.25%

AU Small Finance Bank FD rates for senior citizens

Applicable Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits w.e.f. 10th March, 2025 Tenure Bucket Interest Rates 7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 4.25% 1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 6.00% 3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 6.50% 6 Months 1 Day to 12 Months 7.75% 12 Months 1 Day to 15 Months 8.35% 15 Months 1 Day to less than 18 Months 8.00% 18 Months 8.50% 18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 8.25% 24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 8.00% 36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 8.00% 45 Months 1 Day to less than 60 Months 7.75% 60 Months to 120 Months 7.75%

* Only resident Indian Senior Citizen customers, having a banking relationship with AU Small Finance Bank are eligible for the above mentioned rates