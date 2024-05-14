Australia tweaks Temporary Graduate Visa: Impact on Indian students decoded

The Australian government has announced changes to the Temporary Graduate Visa Programme, which will take effect from 1 July. These changes aim to streamline the visa process and provide more clarity for international graduates seeking to work in Australia.

Key Takeaways

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

— The changes in Australia's Temporary Graduate Visa Programme will be effective from 1 July.

— Applicants must choose a stream matching their qualifications; the age limit will be 35.





ALSO READ: Breakdown for Indians: What the June 2024 US Visa Bulletin tells us — Stay periods have been revised for the Post-Higher Education Work stream, based on the type of degree.

What is the Temporary Graduate Visa Programme?

The Temporary Graduate visa programme allows international students who have successfully completed a course registered under the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS) to stay in Australia. This visa offers several benefits, such as:

1. Stay: Holders of the Temporary Graduate visa can stay in Australia after completing their studies, allowing them to explore further opportunities or gain work experience in the country.

2. Include Family: Applicants can include family members, such as partners, children, or their partner's children, in their visa application. However, family members must meet health and character requirements as per the visa regulations.

Work: One of the significant advantages of the Temporary Graduate visa is the ability to work unrestricted hours in any sector. This provides graduates with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in their field of study or explore other career pathways while residing in Australia.



ALSO READ: Australia student visa changes: Indians seek Dubai, Germany as alternative 3.: One of the significant advantages of the Temporary Graduate visa is the ability to work unrestricted hours in any sector. This provides graduates with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in their field of study or explore other career pathways while residing in Australia.

Changes to the Australian Temporary Graduate Visa

“The Post-Study Work and Graduate Work streams in the Temporary Graduate Visa Programme will be renamed as Post-Vocational Education Work stream and Post-Higher Education Work stream," Anuj Gupta, CEO of Youngrads, said.

The qualification you use to meet the Australian study requirement determines the stream you can apply for. Other qualifications you hold won't be considered in determining your eligibility.

- If you hold an associate degree, diploma, or trade qualification, you should apply for the Post-Vocational Education Work stream. The qualification you use must be closely related to your nominated occupation on the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL).

- If your qualification is degree level or higher, you should apply for the Post-Higher Education Work stream.

Post-Vocational Education Work Stream

The maximum eligible age for Post-Vocational Education Work stream applicants will reduce to 35 years of age or under at the time of application. Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders will still be eligible if they are under 50 years of age. Applicants no longer eligible for the Post-Vocational Education Work stream due to the age reduction may be eligible for other visas. Explore your visa options.

"Applicants may continue to stay for up to 18 months under the Post-Vocational Education Work stream, and for the Post-Higher Education Work stream, the maximum age limit will be 35 years," Anuj Gupta said.

Post-Higher Education Work Stream

The maximum eligible age for Post-Higher Education Work stream applicants will reduce to 35 years of age or under at the time of application. Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders will still be eligible if they are under 50 years of age. Applicants no longer eligible for the Post-Higher Education Work stream due to the age reduction may be eligible for other visas.

Stay periods will change to the following:

Bachelor degree (including honours) – up to 2 years

Masters (coursework and extended) – up to 2 years

Masters (research) and doctoral degree (PhD) – up to 3 years.

Stay Periods for Indian Nationals

Anuj Gupta highlighted, "The duration of stays for Indian citizens, outlined in the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), remains unchanged for Bachelor's degree (including honours) – up to 2 years, Bachelor's degree (with first-class honours in STEM, including ICT) – up to 3 years, Masters (coursework, extended, and research) – up to 3 years, Doctoral degrees (PhD) – up to 4 years".

According to the University Living Indian Student Mobility Report 2023-24, Australia hosts over 200 higher education providers, including 42 universities and 151 institutes of higher education, maintaining its appeal as a top study destination for Indian students. In 2023, about 450,000 students were enrolled in Australia's higher education sector, with 17% being Indian students. Projections suggest that 170,000 Indian students will choose Australia by 2025, spending over $10 billion during their studies.