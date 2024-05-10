Australia student visa changes: Indians seek Dubai, Germany as alternative

The Australian government has recently introduced changes to its immigration laws, aiming to cut net migration by half by 2025. These reforms mainly affect international students and their pathways to stay and work in the country. "For students who may be reconsidering Australia, destinations like Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, Dubai, Singapore, New Zealand, and Malta are becoming attractive due to streamlined visa processes, increased accessibility to information, and making global education more feasible for Indian students," Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living said".

Impact of the rule change on students

Clare O'Neil, Australia's home affairs minister, acknowledged the challenges these changes present.

“Change is hard,” she said, “but migration is too high and must be brought back to sustainable levels. We are working with the sector to help providers adapt and restore integrity to the system.”

The changes have led to delays and disruptions for many students. A University of Sydney spokesperson noted that many students have had to defer or withdraw their applications due to visa processing delays.

"This has been very disruptive to competent young people who had paid their visa application fee and chosen Australia for their studies," the spokesperson said. "We have moved our last date to apply for 2nd semester to try to limit any such impact for future students.”

What should students consider when moving abroad?

"Students need to consider various factors when choosing their courses at international universities," advised Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director of Career Mosaic. "These factors include the cost of living, visa policies, academic excellence, and the availability of post-study work permits. It's crucial for students to also consider alternative destinations like the US, Europe, the UK, and New Zealand."

"Often overlooked aspects include support services like student housing, post-arrival settling-in services, and ongoing cost-of-living expenses. The transition to a new country involves more than just finding a place to live. This includes essential services such as guarantor support, international money transfer, student bank accounts, visa assistance, student financing, room essentials, international SIM cards, travel insurance, health insurance, luggage storage, and job search assistance. These elements contribute to creating a comfortable and secure environment where students can concentrate on their academic pursuits while adjusting to a new cultural and social setting," Saurabh added.

What is the way forward for Indian students planning to study abroad?

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, highlighted several appealing alternatives to Australia for Indian students, including:

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Ireland

Dubai

Singapore

New Zealand

Malta

These countries are becoming attractive due to streamlined visa processes, increased access to information, and making global education more feasible for Indian students.

The growth data supports this shift. For instance, according to University Living:

— Germany has seen a remarkable 107% increase in Indian students over the past four years.

— Spain has experienced a 12% increase in international student numbers within three years.

— Singapore's Indian student population grew from 1,500 to 10,000 between July 2021 and March 2022.

— Dubai's Indian student population is rising, particularly in primary and secondary education.

— Ireland tripled its international student population from 2010 to 2020, hosting over 25,000 students in 2021.

— Malta's English language training sector is rebounding, with a 103% increase in enrolments over 2021.

These statistics indicate a diversification in destination choices, reflecting the evolving preferences of Indian students.

Let's take a look at how these countries may suit the needs of Indian students

Germany

Germany offers affordability and an excellent education system, with many benefits such as low-cost or free education, easy visa procedures, and a variety of English-taught programmes.

Cost of living (per month):

— Furnished accommodation (shared rooms): 550-650 euros (Rs 49,484 - Rs 58,482)

— Furnished accommodation (private rooms): 700-800 euros (Rs 62,980 - Rs 71,978)

Notable universities include BSBI, Arden University, Gisma, SRH Hochschule Berlin, and the Technical University of Munich and Ludwig Maximilian University, which offer highly regarded courses in engineering, computer science, and business administration, as well as tech-related courses.

Spain

Spain provides an enriching cultural experience, with popular fields of study such as tourism, architecture, and international business. The visa process usually takes between 30 to 60 days, and the cost of living is reasonable.

Cost of living (per month):

— Private room in a shared apartment: 600-700 euros (Rs 53,988 - Rs 62,980)

— Shared room: 500-600 euros (Rs 44,986 - Rs 53,988)

Cities like Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, Pamplona, and Valencia are renowned for their programmes in law, arts and humanities, business courses, marketing and finance, STEM degrees, as well as Spanish language courses. The University of Barcelona ranks among the top 100 universities globally. Other top universities include the Autonomous University of Madrid, Pompeu Fabra University, and Complutense University of Madrid.

France

France offers a streamlined visa process, including a five-year short-stay Schengen visa for postgraduates. The visa process is relatively straightforward, taking around six days for a short-term visa and up to one month for a long-term visa.

Cost of living (per month):

— Private room in a shared apartment: 600-700 euros (Rs 53,988 - Rs 62,980)

— Shared room: 450-550 euros (Rs 40,487 - Rs 49,484)

France offers many globally recognised degrees, with popular courses in Paris in engineering, fashion, hospitality, MBA, data analytics, marketing, and arts. Accommodation options include student residences and affordable housing. Top universities include HEC Paris and Sciences Po University.

Malta

Malta provides a distinctive educational experience due to its Mediterranean allure, reasonable living expenses, and the use of English as a predominant language. The visa application process typically takes 7 to 15 days.

Cost of living (per month):

— Private room: 1500-1800 euros (Rs 1,34,958 - Rs 1,61,950)

— Shared room: 500 euros (Rs 44,986) (triple sharing room in a private apartment)

Notable institutions include the University of Malta, offering programmes in finance, hospitality, and computer science, as well as fine arts, graphic design, film studies, and performing arts.

Dubai

Dubai is a popular choice for international students due to its cosmopolitan environment. The visa processing time for Indian students takes around 15 to 20 working days.

Cost of living (per month):

— Private room: 3000 AED (Rs 68,193)

— Shared room: 1350 AED (Rs 30,687)

Dubai offers a wide range of courses, including business, engineering, and hospitality, attracting many Indian students. Top universities include the University of Wollongong in Dubai, American University in Dubai, and Middlesex University Dubai.

UK: "The UK is known for its top-ranked institutes, multicultural environment, and industry-focused education. UK universities offer shorter Master's programs and a simpler visa process. They are also more accepting of study gaps and provide opportunities for lifelong learning," according to Anuj Gupta.

Maintenance funds for UK visas:

£1,334 (Rs 1,39,433) per month (for up to 9 months) for courses in London

£1,023 (Rs 1,06,926) per month (for up to 9 months) for courses outside London

Funds should be only one month old

Other countries include:

US offers a vast array of institutions and internship opportunities, scholarships, and post-study work permits, especially for STEM graduates. In Canada, undergraduate tuition fees are generally lower than in Australia, and living costs are more affordable, especially in major cities. Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit programme offers up to three years of work experience after graduation. Italy and New Zealand promise cultural diversity, a well-established education system, and adventure.

Kushal Bhatnagar, Associate Partner at Redseer, suggests a shifting trend: "2024 will be the year for alternative destinations. With stringent regulations imposed by Australia, Canada, and the UK, the market is expected to shift towards alternative countries like Singapore, Ireland, the Netherlands, and South Korea."

Silver lining

Anuj Gupta, CEO of Youngrads, discussed the challenges Indian students face. “With a 5% drop in visa approval rates, primarily affecting those from countries like India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Southeast Asian countries, the situation appears challenging. However, there's a silver lining for those targeting low-risk institutions, as they are being given priority.”

Despite the stricter processes, competent students still have opportunities. "Although the process has become more demanding, there's still hope for competent students. Despite the hurdles, Indian students maintain a significant presence, comprising 17% of international enrolments as of February 2024," Gupta added.

Saurabh Arora also remains optimistic. "The impact of recent immigration policy changes on Indian students in Australia and those planning to study there have been concerning, but we believe Australia is currently in a course correction mode and the impact may be short-term," he noted.