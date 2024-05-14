Breakdown for Indians: What the June 2024 US Visa Bulletin tells us

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the June 2024 Visa Bulletin. There are no changes in final action dates or dates for filing for all countries of chargeability in the EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, and EB-5 categories. For China and India, the EB-1 dates remain unchanged at September 1, 2022, and March 1, 2021, respectively.

What is the US Visa Bulletin?

The Visa Bulletin lists priority dates, essentially placeholders in the green card application line. Each month, the US Department of State calculates how many applications are waiting in each category, helping them estimate when different applicants might be able to move forward.

Dates for filing

These dates in the Visa Bulletin indicate the earliest date you can submit your adjustment of status or immigrant visa application. If your priority date is on or before the cut-off date listed for your category, you can proceed with the next step in the application process.

Final action dates

These dates estimate when your application will be processed and decided upon. The difference between Dates for Filing and Final Action Dates roughly reflects the expected USCIS processing time.

Two Ways to Move Forward

1. Filing for Adjustment of Status: If you’re already living in the US

2. Applying for an Immigrant Visa: If you’re living outside the US

Breakdown for Indians: June 2024 Visa Bulletin

Key Points for Employment-Based Green Cards

To file in June 2024, applicants must have an application date preceding a specific date listed for their category and country in the bulletin, ensuring their eligibility for filing.

Family-Based Preference Categories

In the June 2024 visa bulletin, there's some welcome advancement in most of the family-based preference categories. Unlike the employment-based categories, USCIS will accept cases based on the Date of Filing Chart.

F1: Unmarried Sons and Daughters of US Citizens

In the Final Action Dates chart, there is slight movement. For Mexico, dates advance by over two months to January 1, 2002. For all countries excluding Mexico and the Philippines, dates remain unchanged at July 8, 2015. For the Philippines, dates stay at March 1, 2012.

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents

In this category, the priority dates continue to advance. For Mexico, dates move forward by nearly three months to February 1, 2021. For the rest of the world, dates advance by five months and two weeks to November 15, 2021.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years of age or older) of Permanent Residents

For Mexico, dates advance by four months and one week to July 8, 2004, while for the Philippines, dates remain unchanged at October 22, 2011. For the rest of the world, dates stay at April 1, 2016.

F3: Married Sons and Daughters of US Citizens

Here, dates advance across the board. For the world, dates move forward by over two months to March 1, 2010. For Mexico, dates advance by over four months to December 1, 1999. For the Philippines, dates progress three weeks to August 22, 2002.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens: Shifted to January 15, 2006 from December 15, 2005.

Employment-based preferences breakdown

The employment-based categories are designed to meet different skills and investment criteria:

1st Preference (EB-1, Priority Workers): 28.6% of the global employment-based preference level.

2nd Preference (EB-2, Professionals with Advanced Degrees or Exceptional Ability): Also takes 28.6% of the global level.

3rd Preference (EB-3, Skilled Workers and Professionals): Allocated 28.6% globally, with a specific cap for 'Other Workers'.

4th Preference (EB-4, Special Immigrants): Accounts for 7.1% of the global level.

5th Preference (EB-5, Investors): Also set at 7.1% of the global level, with portions set aside for investments in rural and high unemployment areas, as well as infrastructure projects.

Each category has specific allocations and set-asides, affecting applicants from various countries differently.

Annual limits and per-country restrictions

For financial year 2024, the family-sponsored preference limit is set at 226,000, while the employment-based preference limit is at least 140,000. Each country faces a cap of 7% of these totals, which equates to 25,620, ensuring no single country overwhelmingly benefits from the US immigration system.

Application process and final action dates

Applicants need to track the "Final Action Dates" to understand when they might move forward with their applications. When there are more visas available than applicants, USCIS updates its guidelines, potentially allowing earlier filings.

Final Action Dates for employment-based preferences (India)

EB-1: Unchanged at March 1, 2021.

EB-2: Set at April 15, 2012.

EB-3 and Other Workers: Both categories hold at August 15, 2012.

EB-4 and Certain Religious Workers: Currently at November 1, 2020.

EB-5 (Unreserved and Set-Aside Categories): Dates vary with some remaining current, reflecting availability for applicants.

Dates for filing



Employment-based preferences:

EB-1 through EB-5: Various dates ranging from current to specific cut-offs in 2020 and 2022, allowing applicants to gauge when to file their applications effectively.