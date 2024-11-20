Average home prices in top 7 cities touch Rs 1.23 cr, up 23% on year

The average ticket size of homes sold in India's top seven cities has touched Rs 1.23 crore in the first half of fiscal year 2025, against Rs 1 crore in the year-ago period due to record new launches and sales of costlier homes after the Covid-19 pandemic, showed data analysed by real estate consultancy firm Anarock.

Bangalore: The average ticket size in Bangalore has increased from Rs 0.84 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 1.21 crore in H1FY25.

Hyderabad: Similarly, Hyderabad’s average ticket size has risen from Rs 0.84 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 1.15 crore in H1FY25.

Chennai: Chennai saw an increase in the average ticket size from Rs 0.72 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 0.95 crore in H1FY25.

Pune: Pune's ticket size increased from Rs 0.66 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 0.85 crore in H1FY25.

Kolkata: The average ticket size in Kolkata grew slightly from Rs 0.53 crore. in H1FY24 to Rs 0.61 crore in H1FY25.

NCR (National Capital Region): NCR has seen a significant increase in average ticket size from Rs 0.93 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 1.45 crore in H1FY25.

MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region): The ticket size in MMR has remained constant at Rs 1.47 crore for both H1FY24 and H1FY25.

Delhi NCR saw highest ticket size increase A deep-dive reveals that at 56%, NCR saw the highest average ticket size growth – from approximately Rs 93 lakh in H1 FY2024 to over Rs 1.45 crore in H1 FY2025. Approximately 32,315 units worth Rs 30,154 Cr were sold in the region in H1 FY2024; in H1 Y2025, approx. 32,120 units worth Rs 46,611 crore were sold. While the value of sold inventory increased by 55% in this period, the total number of units sold declined by 1%. MMR saw no change in average ticket size in this period. "Over 2,27,400 units worth approximately Rs 2,79,309 crore were sold across the top 7 cities between April and September 2024. Contrastingly, the corresponding period of FY2024 saw approximately 2,35,200 units worth Rs 2,35,800 crore sold. Despite a 3% drop in overall unit sales, the total sales value outstripped that of a year ago by 18% - clearly underscoring the unrelenting demand for luxury homes," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Bengaluru, the country's tech capital, witnessed a remarkable 44% jump in its average ticket size. From Rs 84 lakh in H1 FY2024, the average price of properties sold surged to Rs 1.21 Cr in H1 FY2025. Despite the significant rise in ticket size, the number of units sold remained nearly identical, with 31,440 units worth Rs 26,274 crore sold in H1 FY2024 and 31,381 units worth Rs 37,863 crore sold in H1 FY2025. “In H1 FY 2024, the average ticket size of sold units was Rs 1.47 crore. The region saw approximately 76,410 units worth Rs 1,12,356 crore sold in H1 FY 2024, while H1 FY 2025 saw approximately 77,735 units worth approximately Rs 1,14,529 crore sold.

Hyderabad Follows with a Strong 37% Growth in Ticket Size

Hyderabad is also emerging as a key player in the real estate market, showing a 37% increase in its average ticket size, from Rs 84 lakhs in H1 FY2024 to INR 1.15 Cr in H1 FY2025. While the number of units sold dipped slightly from 29,940 units in H1 FY2024 to 27,820 units in H1 FY2025, the total sales value climbed significantly—from INR 25,059 Cr to INR 31,993 Cr. The city’s continued infrastructural development and burgeoning economy have clearly contributed to this rise in property values, attracting both local and national investors.

Chennai's Market Experiences a Steady Rise

Chennai's real estate market saw a more modest but still notable increase of 31% in its average ticket size, rising from Rs 72 lakh in H1 FY2024 to INR 95 lakhs in H1 FY2025. The number of units sold in Chennai decreased slightly from 10,435 units worth Rs 7,516 Cr in H1 FY2024 to 9,531 units worth Rs 9,015 Cr in H1 FY2025. Despite fewer units being sold, the overall sales value surged due to the increased ticket size, indicating that demand for premium properties in Chennai is on the rise, particularly in the residential and commercial segments.

Pune's Growth Momentum Continues with 29% Increase in Ticket Size

Pune saw its average ticket size rise by 29%, from Rs 66 lakh in H1 FY2024 to Rs 85 lakh in H1 FY2025. The city’s real estate activity remained strong, with 43,560 units worth Rs 28,590 Cr sold in H1 FY2024. This dropped slightly to 40,190 units worth Rs 34,033 Cr in H1 FY2025

Kolkata's Modest Increase Amidst Fewer Sales

Kolkata experienced a more moderate increase of 16% in its average ticket size, rising from Rs 53 lakh in H1 FY2024 to Rs 61 lakh in H1 FY2025. However, the number of units sold in the city fell significantly, from 11,095 units worth Rs 5,851 Cr in H1 FY2024 to 8,620 units worth Rs 5,265 Cr in H1 FY2025.