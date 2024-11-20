Deepika, Ranveer rent apartment in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for Rs 7 lakh/ month

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have recently leased an apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, for a monthly rent of Rs. 7 lakh. The project is located in Prabhadevi, a locality in Mumbai which provides seamless connectivity to both the Western and Central suburbs, as well as key roadways such as the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. The area is renowned for housing the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and is in close proximity to popular landmarks like Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.

According to Square Yards, the apartment rented by the couple spans a built-up area of 3,245 sq. ft. (~301.47 sq. m) and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq. ft. (~215.49 sq. m), along with three dedicated car parking spaces. The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, spans a tenure of 36 months and includes an initial security deposit of Rs 21 lakh. The rental arrangement follows a tiered structure, with the monthly rent set at Rs. 7 lakhs for the first 18 months, rising to Rs. 7.35 lakh for the remaining 18 months.

KA Enterprises LLP, a firm owned by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone, has recently made a significant real estate investment, purchasing a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West locality. The property, located in the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society near the iconic Bandstand, was acquired for Rs. 17.78 crore. Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, developed by Enorm Nagpal Realty, offers premium 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments, Square Yards said in a press statement earlier this year. Deepika Padukone already owns a property in Beau Monde Towers, a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group which offers 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments. Her latest leased apartment is an addition to her recent real estate investments, which include a premium apartment in Bandra and a spacious bungalow in Alibaug.

The apartment spans 171.47 square metres (about 1,846 square feet) and comes with a designated car parking space. The deal incurred a stamp duty of nearly Rs 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000. The transaction, completed in September 2024, was registered under KA Enterprises LLP, a global venture investment firm focusing on high-growth consumer and consumer-tech companies, the statement added.

In a related transaction, Deepika’s mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, acquired an adjacent apartment in the same month for Rs 19.13 crore. This property, spanning 1,822.45 square feet (about 169 square metres) in carpet area, also includes one car parking space. The stamp duty for the deal amounted to Rs 95.68 lakh, with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s leading stars, continues to shine on the global stage. Recently, she garnered widespread acclaim for her performance in Pathaan, which became a massive box office hit. She also represented India as a presenter at the Oscars 2023, earning international praise. Additionally, Deepika was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award for her contributions to cinema and mental health advocacy, further cementing her status as a global icon.