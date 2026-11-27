Investors looking for exposure to both large-cap and mid-cap stocks through a single passive fund can consider a new offering from Axis Mutual Fund, which has launched the Axis Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) opens on November 27 and will remain open until December 11, 2026.

The open-ended index fund will track the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Total Return Index (TRI), subject to tracking error. It will invest in a portfolio designed to mirror the index, which combines large-cap and mid-cap stocks in equal proportions.

What are the key features of the Axis Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund?

- NFO period: November 27 to December 11, 2026

- Benchmark: Nifty LargeMidcap 250 TRI - Fund managers: Nandik Mallik and Rohit Gautam - Minimum investment: ₹100, followed by investments in multiples of ₹1 - Allocation: 50 per cent to large-cap stocks and 50 per cent to mid-cap stocks - Exit load: 0.25 per cent if redeemed or switched out within 15 days of allotment; nil thereafter - Riskometer: Very High What does the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index offer? The Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index comprises 100 companies from the Nifty 100 and 150 companies from the Nifty Midcap 150. Together, these stocks represent approximately 75 per cent of India's listed market capitalisation, according to Axis Mutual Fund.

The index maintains a 50:50 allocation between large-cap and mid-cap stocks, with weights reset quarterly to maintain this balance. This means investors get exposure to established businesses as well as mid-sized companies that may be expanding their operations and market presence. The index also has relatively lower concentration in its largest constituents. As of October 30, 2026, its top 10 stocks accounted for around 22 per cent of the index, compared with 43 per cent in the Nifty 100 and 53 per cent in the Nifty 50, according to the fund house. How has the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index performed? Over the 10-year period ended October 30, 2026, the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 TRI delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8 per cent, according to Axis Mutual Fund.

In comparison, the Nifty 100 TRI returned 11.7 per cent and the Nifty 50 TRI 11.6 per cent over the same period, the fund house said. Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future and does not indicate the returns investors can expect from the new fund. What should investors consider before investing? The fund follows a passive strategy, meaning it will seek to replicate the index rather than actively select stocks in an attempt to outperform it. Its returns, before expenses, will aim to correspond with those of the benchmark, subject to tracking error. A 50 per cent allocation to mid-caps can expose investors to greater volatility and liquidity risks than a portfolio dominated by large-cap stocks. While the index spreads investments across 250 companies, its returns can still be affected by market downturns, particularly when mid-cap stocks face sharper corrections.