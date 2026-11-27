HEG Ltd shares, formerly known as HEG Graphite Ltd, made their debut on the bourses on Friday following the demerger of its core graphite electrode business. The stock opened at ₹587 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of ₹118.75, or 25.36 per cent, over the pre-listing value of ₹468.25.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹580, up ₹115.95, or 24.99 per cent, against the pre-listing price of ₹464.05.

At listing, the company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹11,192.70 crore, according to BSE data.

The stock soon hit the lower circuit, falling 5 per cent to ₹551 on the BSE as investors booked profits.

As per the restructuring, which came into effect in September 2026, the original listed entity (HEG Ltd) was rechristened HEG Advanced Materials Ltd following the demerger. HEG Advanced Materials shares closed 8.4 per cent higher at ₹280.55 on Thursday.

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The graphite electrodes business moved into the resulting company, HEG Graphite Ltd, which was later renamed HEG Ltd. It will be a pure-play graphite electrodes company.

Notably, the demerger of HEG Ltd was first announced in 2024, and the board later fixed September 7, 2026 as the record date. Under the demerger scheme, HEG Ltd issued shares of the resulting company to eligible shareholders in a 1:1 ratio.

Earlier, the company had said that the reorganisation would give each business an independent listing, focused management and the flexibility to pursue its own growth path.

As part of the same scheme, Bhilwara Energy Ltd was amalgamated into HEG Advanced Materials Ltd and dissolved without winding up. HEG Advanced Materials Ltd issued eight equity shares of face value ₹2 each to existing shareholders of Bhilwara Energy Ltd for every seven equity shares of face value ₹10 each held in the company.

According to a report by Aditya Birla Money, HEG has installed capacity of 100kt, operating at more than 90 per cent utilisation, and generating Ebitda/t of $840 – this equates to ₹7.4 billion of implied Ebitda, which compares with an Ebitda of ₹3.9 billion in FY26.

It noted that the company is expanding capacity by 15kt to 115kt with a planned commissioning in FY29 and capex outlay of ₹6.5 billion. Also, With an imminent price hike of $$1,000/t though offset partially by increase in raw materials and energy costs, the brokerage believes that HEG Ltd could deliver Ebitda/t of $1,200-1,300/t over FY28-30E.

These two drivers (volumes growth and price cycle recovery), could result in Ebitda potentially reaching ₹11-12.5 billion by FY28/29E, nearly doubling from the current implied run-rate of ₹7.4 billion, Aditya Birla Money said in its report.

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