Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Nifty 500 Index Fund: Check details

Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Nifty 500 Index Fund: Check details

The fund will invest in India's largest 500 companies listed on the NSE

Axis
Photo: Bloomberg
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Axis Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Axis Nifty 500 Index Fund. The open-ended index fund tracks the performance of the Nifty 500 Total Return Index (TRI), providing investors exposure to India's top 500 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The new fund offer opens on Wednesday and will close on July 9, 2024. The minimum investment during the NFO period is Rs 100 and in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter. If units are redeemed or switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment, an exit load of 0.25 percent of NAV will apply.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The fund's allocation is approximately 73 per cent in largecap, 17 per cent in midcap, and 10 per cent in smallcap stocks, representing about 92 per cent of India's listed market capitalisation. Axis Nifty 500 will be managed by experienced fund managers Karthik Kumar and Sachin Relekar.

Who Should Invest?

Long-term investors seeking broad market exposure to the top 500 companies in India.

First-time investors looking for a simple and diversified investment option.

Experienced investors aiming to complement their portfolio with a low-cost, passive investment strategy.

“The Axis Nifty 500 Index Fund is a simple passive fund designed to offer investors a simple yet effective way to participate in the growth story of a broad spectrum of Indian companies. We believe that the fund's broad-based approach, coupled with the potential for sustainable long-term returns, will serve as a robust vehicle for wealth creation over the long term, making it an attractive option for both new and experienced investors," said B Gopkumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis AMC.

The Nifty 500 Index aims to “capture India’s growth story” through the performance of a broad universe of companies, providing investors with diversified exposure to the Indian equity market, said the fund house.

Also Read

Axis Bank Q4 preview: PAT may stay tepid, NIM could contract, say analysts

Axis Bank re-rating to continue on steady NIMs, cheap valuation: Analysts

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Liquid mutual funds outflow exceeds Rs 1.5 trillion in March, shows data

ICICI Bank introduces 'SmartLock': Know to how to use it on iMobile Pay

Don't panic sell just yet! Morningstar's advice to Quant MF investors

Motilal Oswal launches India's first Defence Index Fund: Should you invest?

MF magic: Rs 10,000 monthly SIP turns into Rs 8.3 cr in less than 30 yrs

Wish to carry forward losses, get TDS refund? File nil Income-Tax Return

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Mutual FundAxis Mutual FundIndex Fundsfinance

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story