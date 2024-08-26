Bandhan Bank has launched a new savings account named ‘Avni,’ specifically designed for women.

The Avni savings account aims to empower women by offering personalised financial and lifestyle solutions, along with a host of attractive benefits.

“The success of Bandhan Bank is deeply rooted in our women customers. Bandhan was established with the goal of empowering women. Through our Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) vertical, we have supported 2 crore women entrepreneurs, helping them secure livelihoods and enhance their families’ lifestyles. With ‘Avni,’ we aim to further advance our mission of empowering women,” said Ratan Kumar Kesh, Interim Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank.



Key features of the Avni savings account:

‘Avni’ comes with a debit card that offers free airport lounge access, personal accident insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh, and lost card liability of Rs 3.5 lakh. It also offers flexibility in maintaining a monthly average balance, and includes a free cash deposit limit of Rs 5,00,000 per month and provides 10 free RTGS-NEFT (Branch)-IMPS-DD transactions monthly.

Customers can enjoy unlimited free NEFT transactions via Internet Banking and the mBandhan app.

Additionally, customers receive 40 free cheque leaves per month, along with a complimentary passbook, email statement, and SMS alerts in the account in which they have to maintain an average quarterly balance of Rs 25,000.



Preferential pricing:



‘Avni’ account holders are entitled to preferential pricing on a range of services. This includes a 25 per cent discount on locker rental charges and a 50 per cent discount on processing fees for gold loans.

Exciting offers on select brands:



Avni Savings Account comes with exclusive discounts and offers on a variety of brands. Customers can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on all products from Light Up Beauty and receive a flat Rs 500 off on purchases of Rs 1,299 or more from MyGlamm.



For health and wellness, Avni account holders can access exclusive pricing on teleconsultation services through M-Swasth. Options include:



Teleconsultation for Rs 365 per year

Teleconsultation + Yoga & Wellness for Rs 490 per year

Teleconsultation + Yoga & Wellness + Full Body Health Check-up for Rs 790 per year