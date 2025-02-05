Beware! Canada can cancel a valid visitor visa: What you need to know

Yes, Canada can cancel a valid visitor visa for various reasons, even after it has been stamped on a passport. This can happen before travel or at the port of entry if a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer determines there is a reason to deny entry, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The country no longer automatically grants 10-year multiple-entry visitor visas, as was announced by IRCC in November 2024. Instead, immigration officers assess applications individually to decide the length and type of visa issued. A visitor visa allows foreign nationals to visit for tourism, business, or family visits, usually for up to six months. Extensions may be possible but require an application with a valid reason.

A valid visa does not guarantee entry. Upon arrival, border officials check identity, health, and eligibility. At major airports, fingerprint verification takes place at primary inspection kiosks, while land border checks may involve a secondary inspection. If approved, visitors generally receive a six-month stay, but officers can shorten or extend it based on travel purpose.

“Always provide truthful and accurate information in your visa application,” said Prashant Ajmera, an immigration lawyer at Ajmera Law Group. “If unsure, seek advice from a regulated immigration consultant or lawyer."

Reasons for visa cancellation

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) can cancel a visitor visa for several reasons:

1. Misrepresentation and fraud

Providing false information or hiding relevant facts during the visa application process can lead to cancellation.

IRCC may impose a ban of up to five years if fraud is discovered.

2. Criminal record

A serious criminal offence or recent conviction can result in visa cancellation.

Applicants should disclose any past offences and provide proof of rehabilitation where necessary.

Applying for criminal rehabilitation may help address inadmissibility issues.

3. Previous immigration violations

Overstaying a previous visit or submitting false information in past applications can lead to cancellation.

4. Purpose of visit and return ticket

If the trip does not align with the stated purpose in the visa application, a visa may be revoked.

Not having a return ticket consistent with the approved duration of stay can raise concerns.

5. Misleading assumptions

Some assume that if one person avoids scrutiny, others can too.

IRCC assesses each case individually, and relying on anecdotal experiences can be risky.

Official information from the IRCC website should always be the primary source.

6. Inadequate financial support

Visitors must show they have enough funds to support their stay.

Borrowing money temporarily to meet financial requirements can lead to cancellation.

Proof of sufficient funds should include bank statements and employment letters.

7. Failure to prove intent to leave

Visitors must convince CBSA officers they will leave Canada when their authorised stay ends.

Officers may ask about employment, family ties, or property ownership.

Supporting documents such as job letters or school enrolment records can help demonstrate ties to home.

8. Poor travel history

A history of overstaying visas or previous refusals in other countries can affect visa validity.

Immigration authorities may review compliance with visa conditions worldwide.

9. Security concerns

Visitors linked to security threats, such as terrorist groups, may face visa cancellation.

A clean police record and transparency with immigration authorities are crucial.

10. Changes in circumstances

Major life changes, such as job loss or family status changes, can impact visa eligibility.

Visitors should inform IRCC of any significant updates and provide supporting documents.

In the seven half of 2024, Canada turned away foreigners faster than ever, on an average nearly 3,700 foreigners were turned away by CBSA. That’s a 20% increase on year on year basis. In July alone, 5,853 foreign travellers were refused entry including students, workers and tourists, the most since January 2019, according to CBSA data. Even those with valid visa and official documents were turned away by the border force.

CBSA is responsible for immigration, border enforcement, and customs. It is important to note that all individuals crossing the border/entering Canada will be subject to screening by an Immigration officer. Entry into Canada depends upon how much an individual can convince an immigration officer on their intent of visit and assurance of return once the duration of permit to stay, expires.