Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Beware! Cheque bounce can lead to hefty penalty and imprisonment

Beware! Cheque bounce can lead to hefty penalty and imprisonment

Keep sufficient funds in account, fill cheque details accurately and legibly, and ensure your signature hasn't changed

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
Premium
Beware! Cheque bounce can lead to hefty penalty and imprisonment

4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cheque bounce is back in the news with three cases making the headlines. A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district sentenced a businessman to rigorous imprisonment for three months and directed him to pay double the bounced amount. A metropolitan court punished a man in Gujarat with a one-year jail sentence. 
The Sikkim High Court recently ruled that offences under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act can be compounded at any stage.
What is a cheque bounce?

Also Read

Buying a resale flat? Don't let the society rip you off on transfer charges

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too

Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award

Entrepreneurs create wealth; it is time to celebrate their spirit

Travel secured: The insurance cover you must buy before heading out

A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various banks with details

Fund pick: DSP Flexi Cap Fund

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

Want to benefit from downturn in interest rates? Go for a dynamic bond fund

Topics :Cheque bouncepersonal wealthPersonal Finance MaharashtraGujarat

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story