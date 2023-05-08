Beware! Cheque bounce can lead to hefty penalty and imprisonment



What is a cheque bounce? The Sikkim High Court recently ruled that offences under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act can be compounded at any stage.

Cheque bounce is back in the news with three cases making the headlines. A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district sentenced a businessman to rigorous imprisonment for three months and directed him to pay double the bounced amount. A metropolitan court punished a man in Gujarat with a one-year jail sentence.