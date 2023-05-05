Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

“My most prized collection is my room with medals, something I would never trade for anything in life. These trophies and medals are worth my whole childhood. All this taught me the value of hard work; that success never comes easy; that we all fail only to win later. My own adult life is still envious of my childhood," says Anand, a corporate professional.

Archit Anand, a 26-year-old Mumbai resident, has a “wall of achievements” at home to display medals he earned in speed skating and chess as a school student.