Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Want to benefit from downturn in interest rates? Go for a dynamic bond fund

Want to benefit from downturn in interest rates? Go for a dynamic bond fund

Investors who don't want to take interest-rate risk may avoid these funds

Sanjay Kumar Singh
Premium
Want to benefit from downturn in interest rates? Go for a dynamic bond fund

4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
Follow Us

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) paused its rate hike cycle in April, many investors are trying to figure out whether it could hike the repo rate again, begin to cut it soon, or keep it at a high level for a long time. While they want to benefit from a downturn in interest rates, they are not sure whether this is the right time to enter longer-duration funds. Such investors should consider investing in a dynamic bond fund, a category that currently has 25 funds with total assets under management of Rs 31,835 crore.
How do they work?
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allows most debt fund categories to hold bonds within a narrow maturity range. “Fund managers of dynamic bond funds enjoy complete flexibility. They can change the duration of their fund to any extent, as and when they like,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.  

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Seeking alpha? Go for factor-based fund, limit exposure to 15-20%

Turn in US Fed interest rate cycle could drive Bitcoin rally forward

Global growth in green technologies seen driving demand for silver

Need quick credit for short tenure? Consider loan against fixed deposit

The tax rule to know when you partner with relative to buy property

Topics :SEBIRBIInterest rate hikedynamic bond fundsfinance

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story