Bharatsure announces insurance products for gig workers, students

Bharatsure (an insurtech company) has introduced four insurance products for gig workers, students, digital users and companies seeking advanced employee benefits. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gig worker insurance The policy for gig workers provides health and personal accident coverage at a premium payment of Rs 69 monthly. The plan, which already insures 20,000 gig workers in logistics, mobility, and staffing, covers hospitalisation and accidental injury or death, said the company in a press statement. “As the gig economy expands, it's crucial to extend the same security enjoyed by traditional employees to gig workers. Our insurance plan ensures that this vital workforce is well protected,” said Anuj Parekh, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bharatsure.

More From This Section

Student health insurance

Bharatsure's Student Health Insurance provides coverage for just Rs 1 per day. The plan includes a range of medical expenses, covering over 540 day-care treatments and any form of in-patient hospitalisation, including common vector-borne and waterborne diseases such as malaria, dengue, jaundice, and cholera. The plan offers financial security to students in schools, colleges, universities, tuition centres, and edtech platforms.

Cyber insurance

The Cyber Insurance plan covers financial losses due to digital theft, online shopping fraud, cyber bullying, and identity theft. It also includes legal assistance and psychological support. The product is designed for e-commerce companies, UPI platforms, credit card companies, and wealthtech firms.

Employee benefits as a service

Bharatsure’s Benefits-as-a-Service offers a platform for the distribution and management of group insurance programmes. Tailored for intermediaries like licensed brokers, banks, and B2B tech firms, it features a white-labelled employer-employee dashboard, 24x7 claims support, and a dedicated product engine.