Gazans protest against Hamas in largest-ever demonstration as war escalates

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in the anti-Hamas protest in Gaza on Tuesday, the largest-ever demonstration since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

According to media reports, the protesters took to streets of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza and demanded that Hamas step down from power. This comes at a time when the Israeli military has renewed its offensive against Hamas after two months of ceasefire.

Chanting “For god’s sake, Hamas out”, “Hamas terrorists”, and “We want an end to the war," Gazans expressed their frustration, seeking an end to the war. However, several protesters were assaulted and later forcibly dispersed by masked Hamas militants, who were armed with guns and batons.

These protests come a day after Islamic jihad gunmen launched rockets at Israel, forcing Israelis to evacuate a large portion of Beit Lahia, sparking anger in the public.

According to a CNN report, a message appeared on social media, calling for nine anti-Hamas demonstrations on Wednesday. The message read, "Our voices must reach all the spies who sold our blood.” It further added, “Let them hear your voice, let them know that Gaza is not silent, and that there are people who will not accept to be eradicated."

Hamas has been ruling Gaza solely since 2007 after winning an election in the previous year and violently ousting its rivals. Even though there was opposition to Hamas' ruling much before the war, but most of it remained hidden. However, criticising the militant outfit openly has grown since the war began.

Death toll in Gaza crosses 50,000-mark

On March 24, Israeli settlers beat up one of the Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning documentary film 'No Other Land', who was later detained by the Israeli military. However, according to an Associated Press report, the Israeli military said it detained three Palestinians suspected of hurling rocks at forces and one Israeli civilian involved in a violent confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians.

The death toll in Gaza crossed the 50,000-mark on March 23, according to a statement from the Gaza health ministry. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas for renewing the military offensive after it failed to accept the US proposal to extend the truce. Netanyahu, in a public address on March 18, asked Gazans to move out of harm's way and blamed every civilian casualty on Hamas.