BHIM's new UPI feature allows families to make payments from one bank acct

BHIM Payments App has a new feature that allows a “trusted person” to make limited digital payments on behalf of another directly from the primary user’s bank account.

UPI Circle Full Delegation, which was announced by NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL) on Tuesday, will make small, everyday payments easier for senior citizens, young adults and dependents who may not be fully comfortable using UPI on their own.

The feature allows households to share financial tasks while the primary account holder retains full control and visibility over every transaction, said NBSL in a press release.

What the new delegation feature allows

Under the Full Delegation model, a primary user can authorise a secondary user, a family member, child, spouse, staff member or dependent to make UPI payments directly from a bank account.

NBSL said the primary user can: Set a monthly spending limit of up to Rs 15,000

Choose a validity period of up to five years

Track every payment for complete transparency According to NBSL, the feature eliminates the need for the secondary user to have a bank-linked UPI ID, improving access for senior citizens or dependents who may not manage digital accounts actively. Full Delegation “moves beyond real-time approvals to enable trusted, autonomous payments within defined limits” and mirrors how most Indian households operate on trust and shared responsibilities, said Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and chief executive officer of NBSL.

Who stands to benefit NBSL highlighted several use cases for the new feature: Senior citizens who own bank accounts but hesitate to make digital payments can now transact independently through a trusted delegate.

Young adults and students can manage daily or educational expenses with limits set by parents.

Small business owners can allow staff to pay for fuel, tolls or other operating costs without handling cash.

Digitally inexperienced users such as dependents can rely on a primary user’s oversight while completing essential payments. How to use UPI Circle on BHIM: NBSL outlined the following steps for activating Full Delegation: