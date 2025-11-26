BHIM's new UPI feature allows families to make payments from one bank acct

What the new delegation feature allows
- Set a monthly spending limit of up to Rs 15,000
- Choose a validity period of up to five years
- Track every payment for complete transparency
Who stands to benefit
- Senior citizens who own bank accounts but hesitate to make digital payments can now transact independently through a trusted delegate.
- Young adults and students can manage daily or educational expenses with limits set by parents.
- Small business owners can allow staff to pay for fuel, tolls or other operating costs without handling cash.
- Digitally inexperienced users such as dependents can rely on a primary user’s oversight while completing essential payments.
How to use UPI Circle on BHIM:
- Open the BHIM app and go to the UPI Circle section.
- Select ‘Invite to circle’ and enter the delegate’s mobile number.
- Add their UPI ID or scan their QR code.
- Choose ‘Approve a Monthly Limit (Full Delegation)’.
- Select the relationship and verify the person’s identity using Aadhaar or other available documents.
- Set the monthly limit (up to Rs 15,000) and choose the validity period (one month to five years).
- Pick the bank account and authenticate using the UPI PIN.
- Once the secondary user accepts the request, they can start making payments after a brief cooling period.
