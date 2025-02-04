Subhash Ghai buys Rs 24 cr flat in same building as Sonakshi Sinha's sale

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai along with his wife Mukta Ghai has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 24 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in February 2025.

The property bought by Ghai along with his wife is located in 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring 4 BHK apartments. As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 4,364 sq. ft. (405.42 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 486.69 sq. m. (~5,239 sq. ft.). It also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.44 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

In January, actress Sonakshi Sinha sold her apartment in the same project for Rs 22.5 crore, noted Square Yards. As per the registration documents, the actress brought this apartment in March 2020 for around Rs 14 crore and sold it in January this year for Rs 22.50 crore. With this, Sinha earned a profit of around 61 per cent after the deal was finalised. According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment features a carpet area of 391.2 sq. m. (approximately 4,211 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 430.32 sq. m. (around 4,632 sq. ft.), along with three designated parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs 1.35 crore and registration fees of Rs 30,000. Notably, Sinha owns one more apartment in 81 Aureate, as per IGR property registration records.

According to Square Yards Project Data Intelligence, eight transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 76 crore were registered with IGR in 81 Aureate between February 2024 and January 2025. Currently, the average resale property price for a 4BHK in the project stands at Rs 51,636 per sq.ft. while the average monthly asking rent is Rs 8.5 lakh.

Bandra’s proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s key commercial hub, makes it an attractive residential option for corporate executives and business owners seeking minimal commute times. Connectivity is a major advantage, with the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, international airport, and the upcoming metro enhancing accessibility. Bollywood stars such as Suniel Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha along with sports personalities like KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, also own properties in this neighbourhood.

Subhash Ghai is an Indian film director, producer, actor, lyricist, music director, and screenwriter known for his work in Hindi cinema. He has directed and produced several films across different genres. His notable works include Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), and Taal (1999). His films are known for their storytelling, music, and character-driven narratives.