Delhi government to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme on April 5: How to apply?

Scheme will receive Rs 2,144 crore, expanding insurance coverage for Delhi residents to Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 7 lakh being borne by the city government

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
The Delhi government will roll out the Ayushman Bharat scheme on Saturday, with the first 100,000 health cards being issued to the ‘poorest of the poor’ by April 10, said Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday.
 
The scheme – the state’s previous government had refused to implement it – will include families listed under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and other priority households. “The Ayushman Bharat scheme must be implemented swiftly after the MoU is signed. Efforts will be made at the ground level to ensure that the most vulnerable sections of society benefit,” Singh told news agency PTI.
 
Launched by the central government under the National Health Policy 2017, Ayushman Bharat includes components such as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, critical care blocks, integrated diagnostic services, the PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), and the National Digital Health Mission.
 
“The health infrastructure in Delhi will improve significantly. Patients will benefit from better access to primary care, and the digitisation of patient records will ensure efficient monitoring and management,” Singh said.
 
Delhi has allotted Rs 12,893 crore earmarked for health, up from Rs 8,685 crore allocated by the previous AAP government in 2024–25. Of this, Rs 1,666.66 crore has been set aside for the PM-ABHIM (Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission) to enhance critical care and diagnostic facilities, while Rs 147.64 crore will support financial protection under PMJAY.
 
Furthermore, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the Ayushman Digital Mission, which aims to modernise patient data and build an integrated health information system for Delhi residents.

How to apply for Ayushman Bharat Scheme

 
 Go to the [Ayushman Bharat](https://pmjay.gov.in) official portal.
 
 Provide your personal mobile number in the designated field.
 
 Enter the captcha code to verify your details.
 
 Input the OTP sent to your mobile number to access the PMJAY login page.
 
 Choose the state for which you are applying for the scheme.
 
 Select one of the methods to check your eligibility:
 
 - Mobile number
 
- Name
 
- Ration card number
 
 If eligible, your name will appear on the right side of the screen.
 
To view more details, click on the ‘family members’ tab to see the family beneficiary information.
 
Once you are confirmed as eligible, you'll be able to use the health services provided under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

