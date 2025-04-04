No fee for PPF, NSC, SCSS updating nominees; name up to 4 individuals

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday no charges will be levied for updating or adding nominees in Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts, providing relief to users of the small savings scheme . Sitharaman made the statement after reports that financial institutions were charging a fee for such modifications.

“Necessary changes are now made in the Government Savings Promotion General Rules, 2018 via Gazette Notification dated April 2, 2025, to remove any charges on the updation of nominees for PPF accounts,” said Sitharaman on X.

PPF is popular due to its tax status. Investments made under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act allow deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually. Additionally, interest earned and withdrawals at maturity are entirely tax-free. These benefits make PPF an attractive long-term investment option for individuals seeking secure returns with tax advantages.

In addition to changes in the savings scheme rules, the recently passed Banking Amendment Bill 2025 also introduces key reforms. The bill now allows individuals to nominate up to four persons for the disbursal of funds in deposit accounts, and for accessing articles kept in safe custody or safety lockers.

Another significant provision in the Bill pertains to the redefinition of the term ‘substantial interest’ in a bank. The monetary threshold has been raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore — a much-needed revision considering the limit was set nearly six decades ago.

How to update nominee details for a PPF account

You can update or change the nominee in your PPF account by submitting Form-10 for nomination.

Online method:

Some banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI allow customers to update nominee details through internet banking. Here's how:

Log in to your bank’s internet banking portal.

Navigate to the PPF account section.

Click on ‘Update nominee’ or “modify nomination”.

Enter the new nominee's details such as name, relationship, and percentage share (if there are multiple nominees).

Authenticate the update using OTP or your internet banking credentials.

Submit the request and save the acknowledgment for future reference.