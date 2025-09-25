Buying a car post-GST cut? Make sure you do foolproof research first

Owing to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut and festival season offers, car dealerships are offering attractive deals. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, has cut prices on many of its car models (Alto, Swift, Brezza, etc.) following GST reforms by up to around Rs 1.3 lakh. Not surprisingly, prospective buyers are making a beeline for car showrooms. Here is a guide to help get the best deal on the car, the loan, and the insurance cover.

Is this the best time to buy?

The period from late September to October is ideal for purchasing a car. “Dealers are under intense pressure to meet their quarterly and festive sales targets, giving you greater leverage in negotiations,” says Ravi Bhatia, president, JATO Dynamics India.

“Timing your purchase strategically towards the end of the month or quarter, when sales teams are under pressure to meet targets, improves your chances of getting additional benefits,” says Akhil Rathi, head – financial advisory, 1 Finance. Picking the right model is key First, consider usage factors such as daily usage (in kilometres), type of driving (urban, highway, or mixed), parking constraints, and usual passenger load. “These factors will help you decide whether to buy a small hatchback, a sedan, or an SUV,” says Rathi. Fix a realistic on-road budget to narrow your choices further. Compare models on safety ratings and total ownership cost, including fuel efficiency, service charges, spare parts pricing, and resale potential. “A car with a slightly higher upfront cost but lower maintenance and stronger resale value often proves cheaper in the long run,” says Rathi.

Use online platforms (like CarDekho, CarWale, etc.) for pricing and feature comparisons, and automobile forums (like Team-BHP) for insights from actual owners. Choosing the dealer Do your homework before visiting a showroom. Compare prices across cities. “Even a state border can result in a price difference of Rs 20,000–30,000 due to variations in road tax and other levies,” says Bhatia. “Compare total on-road prices rather than just ex-showroom costs,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com. Engage with at least three dealers of the same brand. Ask each for a transparent cost sheet that includes ex-showroom price, and costs like registration, insurance, and accessories. Check the dealer’s reputation, as you will have to interact with it for after-sales service. Kumar advises prioritising a model with a comprehensive service network.

“Check the manufacturing month of the vehicle through the VIN to ensure that the car belongs to fresh stock and is not an older unit being pushed during the season,” says Rathi. Kumar suggests verifying that the GST benefit is being implemented. Negotiating smartly Focus on high-value add-ons like extended warranties and maintenance packs instead of freebies. When negotiating on accessories, focus on essentials. “These include mud flaps, mats, and basic protective covers. Unnecessary cosmetic upgrades should be avoided,” says Rathi. Avoid rushing into a deal. “Hold your ground if you sense that a better offer is around the corner,” says Rathi. Dealerships with unsold stock, especially of less popular colours or variants, are often more willing to negotiate.

“Be prepared to walk away if the deal does not make financial sense,” says Kumar. Getting the best car loan Dealerships now tie up with multiple banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), making approvals quicker. Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, BankBazaar.com, cautions buyers against mistaking convenience for value. “A dealer may highlight an attractive rate from one bank, but you could be eligible for even better terms from another lender, especially the bank where you maintain your salary or primary savings account,” says Shetty. Some lenders finance up to 100 per cent of the car price. “Look for such an offer if you don’t have enough to pay towards the down payment,” says Radhika Binani, chief product officer, Paisabazaar. She adds that public-sector banks generally offer lower rates than private-sector ones.

Also, compare prepayment and foreclosure charges. Binani warns that festive-season loans are often bundled with costly add-ons. “Even though you may get an offer at a relatively lower interest rate, you may end up paying a higher overall cost of credit,” says Binani. Insurance essentials Many buyers take the first insurance option suggested by the dealer, which can be a mistake. Pankaj Verma, chief technical officer, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, recommends online research into policy features, exclusions, and premium breakup. He advises asking the dealer also for multiple quotes with a one-page summary of premium, insurance declared value (IDV), and add-ons.

Do not be swayed by the lowest premium. “Instead, opt for a policy with add-ons such as engine protection, zero-depreciation, return to invoice, and a strong claim-settlement record,” says Verma. Key mistakes to avoid Not obtaining a written breakdown of the on-road price, leading to last-minute surprises Skipping the pre-delivery inspection can result in receiving a car with defects, higher mileage, or older stock Extending loan tenure just to reduce EMIs, which increases overall interest burden Getting carried away by festive offers and purchasing larger vehicles or higher variants than actually needed, raising running costs Ignoring after-sales service reputation and spare parts' costs