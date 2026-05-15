Can a parent open a PPF account for a child? Process, tax rules explained

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a trusted long-term savings option for parents planning for their children’s future. Backed by the government, the scheme is often used for goals such as higher education, health care or marriage.

A PPF account can be opened in the name of a minor child. The account is managed by a parent or legal guardian until the child turns 18, after which the child can take over operations.

The feature allows families to start long-term investments early, but there are rules around contribution limits, withdrawals and account operations that investors need to understand before opening one.

Can a minor have a PPF account? Yes. Under PPF rules, a parent or legal guardian can open a PPF account on behalf of a child below 18 years of age. However, only one PPF account is allowed per child. Also, either the mother or the father can operate the account as guardian, not both simultaneously. A grandparent cannot usually open a PPF account for a grandchild unless they are the legal guardian of the child. The account remains under the guardian’s control until the minor becomes an adult. Once the child turns 18, they must submit fresh account operation details and KYC documents to continue operating the account independently.

Why parents use PPF for children PPF is considered attractive for conservative long-term planning because of three key features: Government-backed returns

Tax benefits under Section 80C

Tax-free maturity proceeds The scheme currently offers annual interest compounded yearly, with rates revised by the government every quarter. Since the lock-in period is 15 years, parents opening an account early in a child’s life may build a sizeable corpus over time through disciplined contributions and compounding. For instance, if parents invest regularly every year from the child’s early years, the amount can potentially support future education-related expenses.

Contribution rules parents must know One of the most important rules relates to the annual investment cap. The combined contribution in a parent’s own PPF account and the minor child’s PPF account cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. For example, if a parent contributes Rs 1 lakh to their own PPF account, they can invest only up to Rs 50,000 in the child’s account during that financial year. The minimum contribution requirement remains low, generally starting from Rs 500 annually to keep the account active. Investors should note that excess deposits beyond the permitted limit do not earn interest and may create complications during account management.

How to open a PPF account for a child Parents can open a minor PPF account through authorised banks or post offices. The process is largely similar to opening a regular PPF account. Documents generally required Parents or guardians usually need to provide: Child’s birth certificate

Aadhaar card of parent or guardian

PAN card of guardian

Address proof

Passport-size photographs

Filled PPF account opening form Some banks may ask for additional KYC documents depending on internal compliance requirements. Step-by-step process The account opening process usually involves the following steps: Visit a bank branch or post office offering PPF services

Fill out the minor PPF account opening form

Submit KYC and supporting documents

Deposit the initial contribution amount

Complete verification formalities Several banks also allow online opening of PPF accounts for minors through internet banking, especially if the parent already maintains an account with the same bank.

What about withdrawals and maturity? PPF comes with a 15-year lock-in period, making it a long-term savings product. However, partial withdrawals are permitted subject to specific rules. These withdrawals are allowed only after completion of a prescribed period and are restricted to certain limits. Loans against PPF balance are also permitted after a few years from account opening, offering some liquidity without fully breaking the investment. At maturity, the account can either be closed, extended with fresh contributions, or continued without additional deposits, depending on the account holder’s preference. Should parents open a separate PPF account for children? Financial planners often say the decision depends on investment goals and overall tax planning.