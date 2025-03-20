Is studying in Canada a nightmare for some Indians? Red flags to watch for

For many Indian students, studying in Canada represents the promise of a world-class education, global career opportunities, and a pathway to permanent residency. However, beneath the glossy brochures and recruitment drives, many students find themselves grappling with unexpected financial and career struggles.

A recent Reddit post titled "I Regret Moving to Canada" has gone viral, with an anonymous poster warning that the dream of a prosperous life in the West is often an illusion.

"Professors barely put in effort, the curriculum is outdated, and the degree is nearly useless in the job market. Employers don't even take your diploma seriously," the Redditor wrote.

Darshan Maharaja, a Canada-based immigration analyst, told Business Standard that such concerns are valid. “Prospective students should bear in mind that the situation described by the Redditor is pretty accurate. Over the past few years, the cost of living, including housing, has shot up sharply while job openings have plummeted, especially for minimum wage entry-level jobs. Only if the college or university is highly reputed and the course has strong job prospects after graduation will the struggle be worth it.”

Cost of living and survival jobs

The post described the financial hardships many international students face, particularly those in lesser-known colleges. One of the institutions named was Bow Valley College in Calgary, which the Redditor called "the worst school," warning that without Canadian work experience, most graduates end up in low-wage jobs such as driving for Uber, working in warehouses, or retail.

The cost of living is a major shock for many students. Rent, groceries, and daily expenses are often much higher than expected. “Most students end up working long hours at minimum-wage jobs just to survive. Work-life balance doesn’t exist—you either work or you don’t eat,” the Redditor wrote.

Also Read

The post also alleged that some employers exploit international students by paying them illegally low wages. Those who complain are easily replaced, making it difficult to escape financial hardship.

Beyond financial struggles, many students report feelings of loneliness and isolation. “Canadians are polite but distant, and real friendships are rare. Depression and loneliness hit hard, and many students suffer in silence,” the Redditor said.

The post urged aspiring students to reconsider their plans, arguing that India now offers better opportunities. “The West sells you an illusion, but once you get here, you realise you’ve been brainwashed. Stay in India, invest in yourself, and build something meaningful at home.”

What can Indian students still planning to study in Canada

Maharaja suggests that students take the following steps before committing to studying in Canada:

1.Verify that the education agent is duly licensed.

2. Research the reputation and job prospects of the chosen college or university.

3. Calculate the cost of living in the city where they plan to study.

4. Investigate job opportunities available while studying.

5. Assess career prospects after graduation.

Many international students face difficulties when enrolling in private institutions. Varun Singh, managing director of XIPHIAS Immigration, explained to Business Standard that students should be cautious when choosing where to study.

"Recent discussions on platforms like Reddit have named institutions like Bow Valley College as some of the worst choices for international students, with students calling out poor education quality and lack of job opportunities post-graduation. While this may be an extreme case, it is not an isolated one. Many students who enrol in private institutions face similar struggles, with no clear career pathway ahead."

What students should consider before choosing Canada

Singh advises Indian students to take several factors into account:

Research beyond marketing hype – A college offering admissions doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth the investment. Look at employer reviews, industry recognition, and alumni success stories before making a decision.

Public vs. private institutions – Public universities and government-funded colleges generally provide better education and job prospects. Private institutions that aggressively market their programs to international students should be approached with caution.

Job market realities – Not all courses lead to high-paying jobs. Research in-demand fields and employer expectations before selecting a programme. Sectors like healthcare, IT, and engineering tend to have better prospects compared to generic business diplomas.

Financial planning – Tuition fees are only part of the cost. Students should factor in living expenses, potential job struggles, and the possibility of taking survival jobs before committing to the move.

Seek expert guidance – Immigration consultants with a proven track record can help students choose reputable institutions and avoid costly mistakes.

"Studying abroad can be a life-changing decision, but only if made with the right information. Indian students must look beyond the allure of ‘easy PR’ and weigh the real value of their education in Canada. Being aware of these pitfalls can save them from financial strain and unfulfilled career aspirations," Singh said.

Canada’s student visa cap and its impact

In January, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced plans to issue 437,000 study permits in 2024, a 10% reduction from the previous year’s cap of 484,000. The 2024 cap marked a 40% decline compared to 2023.

The reduction in foreign students has resulted in financial losses for many colleges, prompting former Immigration Minister Marc Miller to urge institutions to broaden their recruitment strategies.

“Universities and colleges need to put a little more effort into the price of acquisition and invest more in the talent that you’re bringing here, and that includes going to more countries and expanding your resources,” Miller said in a press release last month.

He suggested that institutions rethink their approach to attracting international students. “That is a message that is ongoing as universities and colleges are asked to not only rebrand but change their pitch to attract people from around the world from different countries. There will always be some students from India.”

Miller also noted in December 2024 that some universities and colleges charge international students four or five times what they charge domestic students.

Canada’s Indian student numbers

In 2024, Canada issued 518,125 study permits, slightly fewer than in previous years following stricter policies. Indian students accounted for 189,070 permits, making up the largest share, followed by 56,550 for Chinese students.