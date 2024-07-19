Canada invites 6,300 skilled workers for permanent residency: Details here

Canada has extended invitations to foreign nationals keen on securing permanent residency through the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) programme. This initiative by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is a golden opportunity for skilled workers with Canadian work experience.

On July 17, 2024, a staggering 6,300 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency under the Express Entry draw for the CEC were dispatched. These invitations were valid until July 18, 2024. In contrast, the previous round on May 31, 2024 saw 3,000 ITAs sent out.

Eligibility for the Canadian Experience Class

The CEC is specifically designed for skilled workers who have Canadian work experience and are looking to become permanent residents. To qualify, applicants must meet several criteria:

1. Work experience: At least one year of skilled work experience in Canada within the last three years.

2. Language proficiency: Demonstrated ability in English or French.

3. Valid work authorisation: Experience gained while legally permitted to work in Canada.

What is considered skilled work?

Skilled work experience involves occupations classified under Canada's National Occupational Classification (NOC) in the following TEER categories:

TEER 0: Management roles (e.g., advertising managers, restaurant managers, engineering managers, construction managers).

TEER 1: Jobs usually requiring a university degree (e.g., software engineers, accountants, lawyers, graphic designers).

TEER 2: Positions often needing a college diploma or apprenticeship (e.g., medical laboratory technologists, electricians, chefs).

TEER 3: Roles requiring a diploma or significant on-the-job training (e.g., dental assistants, automotive service technicians, executive assistant).

Work experience requirements

The experience must be paid, whether through wages or commissions. Unpaid internships or volunteer work do not count. Also, self-employment and work gained while studying full-time are excluded. However, there is a temporary policy for foreign physicians who were invited to apply for permanent residence on or after April 23, 2023, provided they meet certain criteria and have experience in publicly funded medical services.

Language and education

Applicants must pass approved language tests and enter their results in their Express Entry profile. Although there is no formal education requirement, having Canadian educational credentials or foreign credentials recognised by a designated organisation can boost an applicant’s rank in the Express Entry pool.

Living in Canada

Successful applicants must intend to live outside Quebec, as the province has its own selection system for skilled workers.

What is Canada’s Express Entry

The Express Entry system is your ticket to making your Canadian dream come true. This application process is designed for skilled workers eager to live in Canada permanently.

What is the Express Entry Draw?

An Express Entry draw is the method the Canadian government uses to determine who gets invited to apply for permanent residency. The draw selects the highest-ranking candidates based on various factors, including work experience, education, and language proficiency.

As of July 17, 2024, the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score distribution for candidates in the Express Entry pool looked like this:

601-1200: 184 candidates

501-600: 16,968 candidates

451-500: 60,115 candidates

401-450: 52,635 candidates

351-400: 54,597 candidates

301-350: 25,669 candidates

0-300: 5,567 candidates

(This reflects the total number of candidates just before an invitation round. Scores and candidate numbers may change as new profiles are submitted and old ones expire.)

Steps to qualify for Canada Express Entry

Step 1: Check your eligibility

First, see if you qualify by completing an eligibility questionnaire. This step ensures that you meet the basic requirements for the Express Entry programme.

Step 2: Estimate your CRS score

To be invited to apply, you need a certain score on the Comprehensive Ranking System. You can estimate your score using the CRS Tool.

Step 3: Book your IELTS test and gather documents

If you haven’t taken an English language test yet, book your IELTS test immediately, as you’ll need your results for the application. Also, prepare any additional documents required for the Express Entry process.

Step 4: Create and submit your profile

With all your documents in order, create and submit your Express Entry profile.

Step 5: Wait for your invitation and apply

After submitting your profile, wait for an invitation to apply. If you receive one, you’ll have 60 days to complete your application. Make sure all your information is accurate and complete, and submit all required documents.

What to do once you have your invitation

Your invitation is valid for 60 days. Start filling out the online form immediately to gather all necessary information and documents before the invitation expires. Sign in to your account, continue your profile, and follow the instructions to complete your application.

Fees

Application fee: $1,525 (approximately Rs 1,27,579)

Processing times vary by programme and may include time for biometrics.

If your work permit expires soon, it could affect your CRS score. Ensure your permit is valid to maintain eligibility. If your score drops below the minimum cut-off, you should decline the invitation and update your profile.

Opportunity for Indians

India ranks among the top ten countries receiving Canada's PR in 2024. According to data from IRCC, Canada issued around 65,000 PRs to Indian nationals in 2024.

Immigrants from India generally migrate via Express Entry, PNP, or Family sponsorship programmes.