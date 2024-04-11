Canada's 606,000 study permit cap: What it means for Indian students

To address the rapid increase of international students, Canada has capped international student study permits at 606,000 for 2024. This will have a major impact on Indians, as students from India form a major chunk of international students in Canada.

Canada's Net Zero First Year Growth Model explained

Unveiling the details of the national cap, Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) Minister Marc Miller said, "Provincial and territorial allocations for 2024 have now been finalised".

According to Miller, the allocations for each province and territory for the coming year are set. The strategy, dubbed the Net Zero First Year Growth Model, aims to stabilise the influx of international students.

The details are as follows:

1. Canada plans to admit 485,000 new international students in 2024, accounting for the expiry of current study permits.

2. A 20% rate of students seeking extensions leads to a reduction of 97,000 permits, setting a revised target of 364,000 approved study permits.

3. A national approval rate of 60% for study permit applications necessitates a cap of 606,000 applications for the year.

4. Students in primary, secondary, master’s, or doctoral programs are not subject to this cap.

5. Adjustments based on 2023's data further reduce the target to 236,000 approved study permits, equating to about 393,000 applications, distributed according to the population share of provinces and territories.

6. Provinces experiencing over 10% growth in permit numbers from the previous year have their allocations adjusted to prevent further increases, while those with decreases receive support.

7. Provinces with permit approval rates under 60% are given additional allocations to reach the expected number of approved permits for 2024.

The IRCC clarified, "A total of about 552,000 study permit applications have been allocated to provinces and territories under the national cap. These allocations are expected to yield approximately 292,000 approved study permits, marking a 28% decrease from 2023 for the groups under the cap."

Indian students in Canada

Over the past decade, Canada has seen a surge in its international student population. From 300,000 in 2013, the number has risen to nearly 900,000 by 2023. A substantial share of this growth comes from Indian students, who, in 2022, represented approximately 40% of all international enrolments. This makes them the largest group of international students in Canada.

However, the latter half of 2023 witnessed a notable downturn in applications from India. This decline is attributed to a diplomatic standoff between Canada and India, affecting the flow of students.

Why Canada appeals to Indian students

Several factors contribute to Canada's popularity among Indian students. Its affordability, status as an English-speaking nation, and the high probability of securing Canadian citizenship make it an attractive destination. Moreover, the presence of a large Indian community provides a sense of belonging and support for new arrivals.

Preferred courses for Indian students

Top undergraduate courses include information technology, engineering, hospitality management, medicine, health care, business development, media and journalism, psychology, animation (gaming), and actuarial science. These areas not only promise rewarding career paths but also align with the skills in demand within the Canadian economy.

Canada's Express Entry for skilled workers

For skilled individuals eyeing a future there, Express Entry stands as the primary route to securing permanent residency. Through an online platform managed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), eligible candidates have the opportunity to submit their profiles. Once submitted, these profiles are evaluated, and a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score is assigned.