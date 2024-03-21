Planning a move to Canada? Here's a guide to how Express Entry works

Before initiating your Express Entry application, ensure you have adequate funds to support yourself and your family upon your arrival in Canada. Photo: Shutterstock

Are you thinking about moving to Canada? For skilled individuals eyeing a future there, Express Entry stands as the primary route to securing permanent residency. Through an online platform managed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), eligible candidates have the opportunity to submit their profiles. Once submitted, these profiles are evaluated, and a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score is assigned.

Canada's Express Entry explained

Express Entry functions not as an immigration programme but as a system for managing applications for three key immigration programmes: the Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) programme, Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and Federal Skilled Trades (FST) programme. It's essential to recognise that your journey through Express Entry will largely depend on your specific qualifications and experience.

Bi-weekly draws

Express Entry conducts draws approximately every two weeks. IRCC selects candidates from the Express Entry pool, offering them invitations to apply for permanent residency in Canada based on their CRS scores, prioritising those with the highest points.

Federal Skilled Worker Programme

For individuals lacking Canadian work experience or qualifications in Canadian trades, the Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) programme presents itself as a feasible route. Designed for skilled workers living outside of Canada, it doesn't necessitate prior Canadian experience or a job offer. For Indian nationals who haven't worked or resided in Canada, this programme serves as a straightforward entry into the Express Entry system.

Meeting Federal Skilled Worker requirements

Gaining entry into Express Entry requires more than just meeting the minimum criteria. Success in this points-based system calls for a higher score, supported by the following core FSW prerequisites:

Work experience: At least one year of continuous full-time skilled work experience, or an equivalent in part-time employment.

Education: Completion of high school education as a basic requirement.

Language proficiency: Meeting or exceeding a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) of Level 7 in English or French, indicating intermediate language ability.

FSW points grid: Accumulating at least 67 points based on criteria like language skills, education, work experience, and other factors.

FSW points system details

: Up to 24 points for your first language abilities, with the potential for additional points for a second language and your spouse or common-law partner’s language skills.

2.: A maximum of 25 points for your level of education.

3. Age: Federal skilled worker points for age are allocated as follows:

Individuals aged between 18 and 35 years are eligible for the maximum of 12 points.

The points decrease gradually with each additional year past 35:

36 years old receive 11 points,

37 years old get 10 points,

Those who are 38 years of age are awarded 9 points,

At 39 years, the points reduce to 8,

At 40 years, individuals receive 7 points,

Those aged 41 years are given 6 points,

At 42 years, the points further decrease to 5,

Individuals who are 43 years old get 4 points,

At 44 years, the points awarded are 3,

Those aged 45 years receive 2 points,

At 46 years, individuals are awarded 1 point,

Anyone aged 47 years or over does not receive any points for age.

: Up to 15 points based on your work history.

4. Arranged employment: Gaining up to 10 points for secured employment in Canada under specific conditions.

5. Adaptability: A maximum of 10 points for assessing you and your family's potential to settle well in Canada.

Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS)

Securing a minimum of 67 points on the FSW scale is just the beginning. The CRS score is pivotal in determining your success within Express Entry. It's an extensive points system evaluating candidates on age, educational background, work experience, and language skills, among other factors. Your total CRS score, out of a potential 1,200 points, decides your position in the Express Entry pool.

For Indian nationals, proving English proficiency is crucial, typically through tests like the IELTS General Training, PTE Academic, or CELPIP General Training. While a CLB 7 is the minimum requirement, aiming for a CLB 9 can significantly boost your CRS score and the likelihood of receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA).

Before initiating your Express Entry application, ensure you have adequate funds to support yourself and your family upon your arrival in Canada. These funds must be readily accessible and in your or your spouse/partner's name.

Indians and Express Entry: How much money do you need to show?

For a single applicant: CAD $13,757 (approx Rs 8,25,420)

For a family of two: CAD $17,127 (approx Rs 10,27,620)

A family of three: CAD $21,055 (approx Rs 12,63,300)

For a family of four: CAD $25,564 (approx Rs 15,33,840)

A family of five: CAD $28,994 (approx Rs 17,39,640)

For a family of six: CAD $32,700 (approx Rs 19,62,000)

A family of seven: CAD $36,407 (approx Rs 21,84,420)

For each additional family member beyond seven: CAD $3,706 (approx Rs 2,22,360)