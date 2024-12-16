How to apply for PAN card reprint with QR code: Steps-by-step guide

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

People have the option to request a reprint of their card through authorised service providers NSDL or UTI Infrastructure and Technology Services Ltd

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Permanent Account Number (PAN) acts as a unique identifier for financial transactions and tax-related activities. With the introduction of PAN 2.0, the process of updating and reprinting cards has become more efficient. Taxpayers can now request a reprint of their PAN card, which includes an embedded QR code, for a nominal fee of Rs 50.
 
PAN cardholders have the option to request a reprint of their card through authorised service providers NSDL or UTI Infrastructure and Technology Services Ltd (UTIITSL). The reprinted card will feature a QR code containing the taxpayer's details and will also be delivered digitally to the taxpayer's registered email address.
 
PAN card reprint with a QR code:
 

Steps to get PAN card from NSDL website
 
Go to https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/ReprintEPan.html
 
Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number (for individuals), and Date of Birth.
 
Tick the relevant checkboxes and click Submit.
 
On the new page, review your details (partially masked).
 
Select where you’d like to receive the OTP on your phone number, email address, or both.
 
Tick the box for PAN card dispatch to the address in the Income Tax Department's records.
 
Click and generate OTP.
 
Enter the OTP sent to your chosen option (valid for 10 minutes).
 
Choose your payment mode and pay Rs 50 for the PAN card reprint with a QR code.
 
Tick ‘I agree’ on the terms of service box and click ‘submit’.
 
After payment, download and save the acknowledgement receipt.
 
Use this receipt to download the e-PAN from the website after 24 hours.
 
The reprinted PAN card will be dispatched to the registered address. Delivery usually takes 15–20 days.
 
To download your e-PAN from UTIITSL, follow these steps:
 
Go to the official UTIITSL website and navigate to the 'reprint PAN card' section.
 
Select the 'reprint PAN card' option:
 
Enter details:
 
Enter your Permanent Account Number.
 
Provide your date of birth in the specified format.
 
Solve and enter the captcha displayed on the screen.
 
Click the ‘Submit' button to proceed.
 
Follow the payment instructions to pay the applicable fee.
 
Validate using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number/email.
 
The physical PAN card will be dispatched to your registered address.
 
A digital copy of the PAN card will be emailed to your registered email ID.
First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

