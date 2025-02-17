Canada's new rules can cancel visas, work, study permits: Who's affected?

Canada on Wednesday introduced new immigration rules that will allow officials to cancel temporary resident documents under certain circumstances. The changes, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on February 12, 2025, are part of ongoing efforts to regulate temporary immigration and maintain border security.

The updated Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations came into effect on January 31, 2025, and are published in the Canada Gazette II. The new rules apply to electronic travel authorisations (eTAs), work permits, study permits, and temporary resident visas (TRVs).

Grounds for visa cancellation

Under the new regulations, immigration officials can cancel temporary residence documents if:

< A person is found ineligible due to false information, criminal history, or inadmissibility.

< An officer is not satisfied that the individual will leave Canada at the end of their authorised stay.

< A document is lost, stolen, destroyed, or abandoned.

< A person transitions to permanent residency.

< An individual is deceased.

< A document was issued due to an administrative error.

IRCC said, "Canada welcomes individuals from countries all over the world seeking to visit, work and study. Foreign nationals who have been permitted entry to Canada on a temporary basis as a visitor, worker, or student are considered temporary residents. All temporary residents must comply with admissibility and eligibility requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (the Act) and the Regulations."

“Canada is aware of increased exploitation of temporary resident visas, including student permits. This has escalated due to organised smuggling networks and global migration crises,” said Renée LeBlanc Proctor, spokesperson for Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada.

Impact on Indians

In the third quarter of 2024, Canada hosted approximately 3 million non-permanent residents, including individuals on work permits, study permits, and asylum claimants. Of these, India has consistently been a leading source country for both international students and temporary foreign workers. In 2022, Indian citizens accounted for 45% of international students and 22% of temporary foreign workers admitted to Canada.

Hence, the new regulations are likely to impact Indians majorly.

Impact on international students

The changes are expected to affect international students, particularly those applying for study permits. The Canadian government has been working to tighten regulations following concerns over fraudulent acceptance letters and unauthorised stays.

Canada is set to issue 437,000 study permits in 2025 as part of efforts to manage international student numbers. Reports indicate that around 50,000 international students applied for study permits but failed to enrol in their designated schools. Government data from early 2024 suggests the highest numbers of non-compliant students came from countries including Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, and Iran, with India and China topping the list.

Students without proper residency documents or those staying illegally may also be affected by these new rules.

In November 2023, Indian students, Canada’s largest group of international learners, received emails requesting resubmission of study permits, visas, and educational records. The notifications, which reportedly include students with valid visas for up to two more years, caused concern among students.

In response to a query from Business Standard, IRCC clarified that these requests are part of a standard procedure and not a new practice.

“Since 2015, the Canadian government has required most post-secondary designated learning institutions to report twice-yearly on the enrolment status of their international students through the international student compliance regime,” said IRCC. It further explained that regular compliance activities involve only designated learning institutions, not students directly. However, in some cases, students may be asked to provide documentation to confirm their enrolment status, such as current or past transcripts.

When asked about the focus on Indian students, IRCC said, “Since India is the top source of international students in Canada, it is reasonably likely that a higher number were sent to Indian nationals.”

Consequences of visa cancellation

According to the IRCC, foreign nationals affected by these changes may face:

Removal from Canada if they are found ineligible.

Denial of boarding at airports.

Refusal of entry at Canadian ports of entry.

Financial losses if travel tickets are purchased but entry is denied.

These regulations follow increased scrutiny of Canada’s temporary residence programmes, particularly the study permit system, and are expected to strengthen the country’s border security and immigration processes.