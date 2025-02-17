US visa interview waiver cut from 48 months to 12 - impact decoded

The United States has reduced the eligibility window for visa interview waivers, commonly known as the dropbox process, from 48 months to 12 months. This change is expected to impact thousands of non-immigrant visa holders, including those on H-1B, F-1, and B1/B2 visas.

While the US embassy in India has not confirmed the change, Atlys, an online visa processing platform, said it updated its eligibility criteria in the past week.

"Although there hasn't been any official announcement, the change is now being enforced and applications that have expired for more than 12 months are no longer accepted," an Atlys spokesperson told Business Standard.

What’s changed?

Previously, individuals could renew their visas using the dropbox system if their previous visa had expired within the past 48 months. This extended policy was introduced during the pandemic to ease consular backlogs. The latest change means many applicants will now have to appear for in-person interviews, which could further strain the visa system.

According to The National Law Review, this shift will likely cause delays and travel disruptions for non-immigrant visa holders, including those on:

H-1B – a work visa for skilled professionals in specialised fields, requiring a job offer from a US employer.

F-1 – a student visa for academic programmes in the US, allowing limited on-campus employment.

B1/B2 – a short-term visa for business (B1) or tourism (B2), which does not permit employment.

L-1 – a visa for employees transferring within a multinational company to a US office, applicable to executives, managers, or specialised knowledge workers.

O-1 – a visa for individuals with extraordinary ability in science, arts, education, business, or athletics.

What has changed?

Applicants now qualify for the dropbox process only if their visa expired within the past 12 months and is in the same category. Those who do not meet this requirement must schedule an in-person interview, which may lead to:

< Increased demand for in-person appointments at US consulates

< Longer wait times for visa interviews, particularly in high-volume cities

< Possible disruptions for business travellers and professionals requiring swift renewals

< The change is also expected to impact Indian students in the US.

Siddharth Iyer, chief operating officer at OneStep Global, told Business Standard, "The recent policy shift in the US visa renewal process for students (F-1) represents a significant adjustment, particularly for applicants in India. With the eligibility for interview waivers now reduced to 12 months from the previous 48 months, some students may experience longer wait times and additional steps when renewing their visas. While this adjustment reflects a return to pre-pandemic regulations, it comes at a time when demand for international education is high."

"This change aims to streamline the process, but it could pose challenges for students who fall outside the updated eligibility window. However, it's important to note that many students will still have ample opportunities to renew their visas through the regular process," he said. "Those who are affected by this change should stay informed, plan their renewals well in advance, and continue to reach out to their university’s international offices or visa consultants for guidance."

Visa appointment delays in India

Getting a visa appointment in India is already a lengthy process. The wait time for a B1/B2 (business and tourism) visa interview in 2022 exceeded 999 days. Though it has since improved, the wait times remain long:

Delhi & Mumbai: Over 440 days

Chennai: 436 days

Hyderabad: 429 days

Kolkata: 415 days

Why the policy change?

In response to Business Standard’s queries, the US embassy in Delhi said, "The US Department of State is undertaking a full review of all visa programmes as directed under Executive Order 14161. That’s all the information we have at this time."

Executive Order 14161, signed by US President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, is titled "Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats." The order directs federal agencies to strengthen immigration screening and vetting procedures. It reinstates some policies from the previous Trump administration and requires a review of visa and immigration policies for security risks.

It includes:

Identifying high-risk countries for potential entry restrictions

Strengthening refugee screening procedures

Evaluating visa programmes for security vulnerabilities

Enhancing oversight of foreign nationals already in the US

Implementing measures to encourage immigrant assimilation into American society