NPCI's new FASTag rules take effect from today: What should users do?

In a major update for FASTag users, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced new toll collection regulations , set to be implemented from February 17, aiming to streamline toll payments and minimise disputes. However, non-compliance with these rules may lead to users being charged double the toll fee.

“Transactions that are presented shall be validated based on reader read time and the time at which the tag is placed under hotlist/low balance/blacklist. Transactions presented on tags which are not active for more than 60 minutes prior to reader read time and up to 10 minutes after reader read time shall be declined with reason code 176 ...This shall be implemented effective February 17, 2025,” NPCI said in a circular dated January 28.

What does changes in FASTag rule mean?

Also Read

Blacklisted FASTags: If a FASTag is blacklisted at the time of toll payment, the transaction will be declined. Additionally, if the FASTag was blacklisted at least 10 minutes before scanning, the payment will also be rejected.

Grace period: A 70-minute grace period has been introduced, allowing users to resolve their FASTag status before reaching the toll booth.

Consequences of blacklisting: If a FASTag remains blacklisted upon arrival at the toll, the user may be required to pay double the toll fee. However, if the FASTag is recharged within 10 minutes after scanning, users can request a refund for any penalty charged.

Delayed transactions: If a toll deduction is processed more than 15 minutes after the vehicle has crossed the toll reader, additional charges may be applied to FASTag users.

Chargeback policy: Banks can initiate chargebacks for incorrect deductions resulting from blacklisted or low-balance FASTags only after a mandatory 15-day cooling period.

Reasons for FASTag blacklisting

Insufficient balance

Non-payment of toll tax

Payment failures

Failure to update Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

Discrepancies in the vehicle’s chassis number or registration number.

What FASTag users should do

To ensure hassle-free transactions and avoid penalties, FASTag users should keep their accounts sufficiently funded before approaching toll plazas, regularly update their KYC details to prevent blacklisting, and verify their FASTag status before embarking on long trips. Monitor transaction times to detect any delays in toll deductions.