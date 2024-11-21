US jobs decline? Amazon, Infosys, others cut H-1B visa sponsorship in 2024

Leading US companies, including Google, Amazon, Infosys, and IBM sponsored fewer H-1B visas in 2024, according to data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The H-1B visa, crucial for international students and skilled foreign nationals, allows employment in the US for up to three years, extendable for another three.

Indians constitute the largest group of H-1B visa holders. However, this year’s data reflects a decline in H-1B sponsorships across almost all major firms.

Why H-1B visas matter for international workers

The H-1B visa offers a pathway for international graduates to remain in the US after their studies. To acquire this visa, applicants need sponsorship from an employer who petitions the USCIS on their behalf. Historically, technology giants and global consulting firms dominate H-1B sponsorships, helping thousands of skilled workers secure employment and residency in the US.

Fewer H-1B visas approved in 2024

The USCIS data for the financial year year 2024, covering October 1 to September 30, reveals a decline in H-1B visa approvals across almost all top 15 sponsoring companies. Amazon, while leading in the number of H-1B visas sponsored, saw a decrease in approvals from over 11,000 in 2023 to just above 7,000 in 2024. Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, two Indian tech firms with substantial US operations, also reported significant reductions. Infosys dropped from over 7,300 to around 5,900 approvals, while Tata Consultancy’s approvals declined by roughly 1,600.

No country-wise data is available for 2024 as of now.

2024 H-1B data versus 2023

Other top sponsors, including Google and Microsoft, showed similar patterns of reduced H-1B sponsorships. Cognizant Technology Solutions and HCL America also recorded four-figure decreases. Even Big Four firms EY and Deloitte Consulting, major players in H-1B sponsorship, issued fewer approvals in 2024, with EY’s numbers falling from over 2,500 to around 2,100 and Deloitte from nearly 2,700 to around 1,900.

Meta was the exception among the top 15 H-1B sponsors, increasing approvals by about 400, possibly due to its expanding focus on virtual and augmented reality.

In financial year 2023, Indians received 72.3% (279,000) of the total 386,000 H-1B visas, while Chinese nationals accounted for 11.7%.

Top companies sponsoring H-1B visas in 2024

Here’s a list of the top companies by H-1B sponsorship approvals in 2024:

Amazon Com Services LLC: 9,265 approvals

Infosys Limited: 8,140 approvals

Cognizant Technology Solutions: 6,321 approvals

Google LLC: 5,364 approvals

Tata Consultancy Services Limited: 5,274 approvals

Meta Platforms Inc: 4,844 approvals

Microsoft Corporation: 4,725 approvals

Apple Inc: 3,873 approvals

HCL America Inc: 2,953 approvals

IBM Corporation: 2,906 approvals

H-1B visa sponsorships in 2023:

Amazon Com Services LLC: 11,299 approvals

Cognizant Technology Solutions: 7,654 approvals

Infosys Limited: 7,349 approvals

Tata Consultancy Services Limited: 6,914 approvals

Google LLC: 5,465 approvals

Microsoft Corporation: 4,793 approvals

Apple Inc: 3,821 approvals

Meta Platforms Inc: 3,371 approvals

JPMorgan Chase & Co: 3,066 approvals

Capgemini America Inc: 2,831 approvals

But what could be the reason behind the dip?

According to Ajay Sharma, an immigration expert and founder of Abhinav Immigration Services, global recession and Artificial Intelligence are impacting the business models of all major players.

"They do not need to hire for redundant positions or for positions in divisions that are losing business due to the recession," he said.

Trump's win could bring the numbers further down

“Donald Trump’s win in the recently concluded US presidential elections could shift his focus back to stricter H-1B visa regulations, with a priority on American workers,” said Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration. “This may affect Indian tech professionals, as policies could tighten on hiring and renewals, potentially increasing competition for these sought-after visas.”