Car loan rates this July: 7.60%-14.25%, check bank-wise rates & charges

Public banks keep rates low, with fee waivers
- State Bank of India (SBI): 8.90-9.95 per cent p.a., processing fee of Rs 750-Rs 1,500.
- Bank of Maharashtra: 7.70-12.00 per cent p.a., 0.25 per cent processing fee (max Rs 15,000), with 0.25 per cent rate concession for existing home loan borrowers.
- Indian Bank: 7.75-9.85 per cent p.a., processing fee Rs 1,000.
What are private banks offerings
|NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES
|Name of Lender
|Interest rate (%) p.a.
|EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years
|Processing fee (% of loan amount)
|Union Bank of India
|7.80-9.70
|10,090 - 10,550
|Up to Rs 1,000
|Punjab National Bank
|7.85-9.70
|10,102 - 10,550
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
|Bank of Baroda
|8.15-11.70
|10,174 - 11,047
|Up to Rs. 2,000
|Canara Bank
|7.70-11.70
|10,067 - 11,047
|0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs. 5,000) (100% waiver on processing fee under Retail Loan Festival from 01.07.2025 to 30.09.2025)
|Bank of India
|8.00-12.15
|10,138 - 11,160
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
|UCO Bank
|7.60-10.00
|10,043 - 10,624
|0.50% (Rs 5,000)
|State Bank of India
|8.90-9.95
|10,355 - 10,611
|Rs 750 - Rs 1,500
|IDBI Bank
|8.40-9.20
|10,234 - 10,428
|Rs 2,500
|Bank of Maharashtra*
|7.70-12.00
|10,067 - 11,122
|0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.80-12.00
|10,090 - 11,122
|0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
|ICICI Bank
|9.10 onwards
|10,403 onwards
|Up to 2%
|HDFC Bank
|9.20 onwards
|10,428 onwards
|Up to 1% (Rs 3,500 - Rs 9,000)
|Karnataka Bank
|9.16-11.64
|10,418 - 11,031
|Up to 0.60% (Rs 2500 - Rs 11,000)
|Federal Bank
|10.40 onwards
|10,722 onwards
|Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,500
|Punjab and Sind Bank**
|7.75-14.25
|10,078 - 11,699
|0.25% (Rs 1,000-Rs 15,000)
|Indian Bank
|7.75-9.85
|10,078 - 10,587
|Rs. 1000
|IDFC First Bank
|9.99 onwards
|10,621 onwards
|Up to Rs 10,000
|Central Bank of India
|7.85-9.45
|10,102 - 10,489
|0.50% of loan amount (Rs. 2,000 - Rs.20,000)
|*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank.
|**Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
|Rates and charges as of 16th July 2025.
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
What should you watch out for?
Bottom line
