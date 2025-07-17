Car loan rates this July: 7.60%-14.25%, check bank-wise rates & charges

If you’re planning to buy a new car this monsoon, it’s worth looking closely at how car loan rates stack up this July. According to data from Policybazaar.com, public sector banks continue to offer some of the most competitive interest rates, though private lenders bring in flexibility with quicker processing.

Here’s a look at what borrowers need to know about the current rates and charges before signing up for a loan.

Public banks keep rates low, with fee waivers

Among public sector lenders, Canara Bank is offering rates between 7.70-11.70 per cent p.a. with a special offer: a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees under its Retail Loan Festival running from July 1 to September 30, 2025. Similarly, Union Bank of India has rates ranging from 7.80-9.70 per cent p.a., with a flat processing fee of up to Rs 1,000.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and UCO Bank also remain competitive with starting rates of 7.85 per cent and 7.60 per cent, respectively. PNB charges up to 0.25 per cent (Rs 1,000-1,500) as a processing fee, while UCO Bank’s fee is slightly higher at 0.50 per cent (Rs 5,000). Here’s a snapshot of some public lenders’ offers: State Bank of India (SBI): 8.90-9.95 per cent p.a., processing fee of Rs 750-Rs 1,500.

Bank of Maharashtra: 7.70-12.00 per cent p.a., 0.25 per cent processing fee (max Rs 15,000), with 0.25 per cent rate concession for existing home loan borrowers.

Indian Bank: 7.75-9.85 per cent p.a., processing fee Rs 1,000. What are private banks offerings Private sector banks typically charge higher rates. ICICI Bank starts at 9.10 per cent p.a. with processing fees of up to 2 per cent of the loan amount. HDFC Bank’s rates start from 9.20 per cent p.a., charging up to 1 per cent (Rs 3,500-Rs 9,000) in processing fees.

IDFC First Bank and Federal Bank have rates beginning at 9.99 per cent p.a. and 10.40 per cent p.a. respectively. Borrowers eyeing private lenders should be prepared for: Higher EMIs: Starting from Rs 10,403 (ICICI Bank) for a Rs 5 lakh loan over 5 years. Steeper charges: Processing fees can go as high as Rs 10,000-Rs 11,000 in some cases. Below is a detailed table of rates and approximate EMIs for a Rs 5 lakh loan with a 5-year tenure. NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES Name of Lender Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years Processing fee (% of loan amount) Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000 Punjab National Bank 7.85-9.70 10,102 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500) Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.70 10,174 - 11,047 Up to Rs. 2,000 Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs. 5,000) (100% waiver on processing fee under Retail Loan Festival from 01.07.2025 to 30.09.2025) Bank of India 8.00-12.15 10,138 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000) UCO Bank 7.60-10.00 10,043 - 10,624 0.50% (Rs 5,000) State Bank of India 8.90-9.95 10,355 - 10,611 Rs 750 - Rs 1,500 IDBI Bank 8.40-9.20 10,234 - 10,428 Rs 2,500 Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122 0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000) Indian Overseas Bank 7.80-12.00 10,090 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000) ICICI Bank 9.10 onwards 10,403 onwards Up to 2% HDFC Bank 9.20 onwards 10,428 onwards Up to 1% (Rs 3,500 - Rs 9,000) Karnataka Bank 9.16-11.64 10,418 - 11,031 Up to 0.60% (Rs 2500 - Rs 11,000) Federal Bank 10.40 onwards 10,722 onwards Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,500 Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.75-14.25 10,078 - 11,699 0.25% (Rs 1,000-Rs 15,000) Indian Bank 7.75-9.85 10,078 - 10,587 Rs. 1000 IDFC First Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs 10,000 Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 10,102 - 10,489 0.50% of loan amount (Rs. 2,000 - Rs.20,000) *0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank. **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam. Rates and charges as of 16th July 2025. Source: Paisabazaar.com