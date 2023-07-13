Choose luxury flooring that will lift up your home's aesthetics

When you build your home, choose flooring that will make you want to take your shoes off. As you splurge on this luxury , pick an option that is durable, comfortable to the feet and impressive.

A luxury floor’s price depends on the material used, design, craftsmanship, and ease of maintenance. Natural materials improve the aesthetic and give the floor a feeling of opulence and sophistication. Such floors feature intricate patterns, detailed inlays, or unique designs.



Easy on the feet

“Flooring works in much the same way as wall coverings and paints work,” says Dhara Shroff, promoter of Tessera India, a luxury home decor studio in Delhi.



“The size and shape can play an important role in making the right choice, as can the way the room is lit. Light colours will help make small rooms feel more spacious, while darker accents can bring warmth if needed. Consider factors for your floor such as durability, appearance, initial cost, hardness, smoothness, damp resistance, cleanliness and slipperiness,” she says.

Architects and designers say flooring should complement the overall style and ambience of a building. The design should create an overall theme rather than matching with upholstery or rugs. Choose tiles with clean lines and minimalist designs if you want a modern and sleek look. Tiles with vibrant patterns or textures will give the impression of action and buzz.







ALSO READ: Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home “Evaluate the level of foot traffic and usage in the area where the flooring will be installed. For high-traffic areas like hallways or living rooms, choose durable materials such as natural wood or stone that can withstand heavy use,” says George E Ramapuram, managing director and principal architect at Earthitects, an architecture firm in Bengaluru.



"Consider factors such as scratch resistance, stain resistance, moisture resistance, and overall durability. Prioritise the comfort and feel of the flooring. Some materials, like solid wood or carpet, offer a softer and warmer feel underfoot, while others, like tile or stone, provide a cooler and more rigid surface,” he says.

Stone, wood, fibre



India’s luxury flooring market has stone, wood and fibre as its mainstay materials. Natural stone gives a sense of luxury, opulence and adds a touch of ruggedness to a space. Each stone type has unique characteristics, colours and textures. Natural solid wooden flooring creates a sense of natural beauty and warmth. Each plank carries its unique grain patterns, colour variations and textures, adding a distinctive character to your space. To make a flooring look better, use natural fibre rugs such as sisal, jute, hemp, or seagrass. These rugs, derived from plant fibres, give texture and durability to a floor.

Flooring made of natural stones such as granite and marble is the most popular choice for the Indian luxury consumer. “These materials have been highly regarded for their timeless elegance and durability. However, their popularity has resurged among the Indian luxury consumer due to various factors,” says Raichand Bhandari, director, A-Class Marble, a leading dealer.



"Marble flooring, in particular, has gained significant traction in recent times. It offers a luxurious, opulent aesthetic. White marbles such as Makrana White, Statuario, and Carrara are especially sought after for their pristine appearance and ability to enhance the overall sophistication of a space. Additionally, coloured marbles like Rainforest Green, Rainforest Brown, and Black Marquina have gained popularity,” he says.





ALSO READ: Jog, dance, lift weights: Your guide to what to do at neighbourhood gym Marble is environmentally friendly and when used for flooring it doesn’t emit the same carbon as human-made materials. The Natural Stone Sustainability Standard prescribes the healthy and eco-friendly production of marble.



Granite flooring, another popular choice that comes in various colours and patterns, can withstand heavy use to retain its beauty for years.



Flooring with large or oversized tiles creates a seamless and expansive look, making any space appear open and contemporary. “Tiles that mimic the look of natural materials, such as marble or travertine, are highly sought after. These tiles offer the beauty and elegance of natural stone with the added benefit of easier maintenance and durability. Adding texture and pattern to tiles can enhance visual interest and create a unique focal point in any room. Textured and patterned tiles can add depth and character to your space, from geometric patterns to intricate motifs,” says Ashok Basoya, the founder of Ottimo, an interior design firm in Delhi.

Getting down to price, maintenance



A luxury floor’s price depends on the material used, complexity of design, quantity and installation. Customisation will bump up the cost.

“People today want bespoke designer wood flooring that is made to order as per their specifications. Customers can choose their design, the wood they want it in, and the finish. This is the newest trend,” says Gaurav Saraf, joint managing director at SquareFoot, which uses technology to provide brokerage services.







Also Read: Spruce up your living spaces with luxury paints and premium services "Hardwood flooring continues to be favoured for its timeless appeal, with exotic species like teak, oak, and walnut being particularly sought after. Rare Italian marble and floors featuring precious stones are becoming increasingly visible. Terrazzo flooring has made a comeback, offering unique and customizable design possibilities,” he says.

Luxury flooring is not a maintenance hassle. “To prevent scratching or damaging the tile's surface, avoid using abrasive tools such as harsh scrub brushes or steel wool. If your luxury tiles have grout lines, it's essential to maintain and clean the grout as well. Some luxury tiles, particularly natural stone tiles, may require periodic sealing to protect the surface and prevent staining,” says Gaurav Saraf, Joint Managing Director, SquareFoot.







