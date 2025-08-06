Claims rise 33% in monsoon as most car owners miss engine cover: Report

Average motor insurance claims in the country during monsoons have increased 33 per cent in the last two years despite people not buying cover for engines, according to data provided by Policybazaar.com.

Claims increased from Rs 30,000 in June to September 2023 to Rs 40,000 this year, said the digital insurance broker about the period of monsoon rains. Companies typically sell two kinds of motor insurance: standard cover for the entire vehicle and partial cover.

Despite being among the most frequent and expensive monsoon-related repairs, only 20 per cent of motor insurance customers opt for the engine protection add-on.

“Engine failure due to waterlogging isn’t covered by default in standard insurance. You need the engine protection add-on. Sadly, most people skip it, realising its importance too late,” said Paras Pasricha, business head, motor insurance, Policybazaar. Smaller towns face bigger risks Around 75 per cent of all monsoon motor claims are made in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Poor drainage, potholed roads and rising “vehicle penetration” in these towns are among reasons for the increase in insurance claims, according to Policybazaar. Rising claims point to a “wider infrastructure gap and limited disaster resilience in smaller urban centres”. Roadside assistance Almost 75 per cent of motor insurance customers have bought roadside assistance (RSA), which is crucial during rain-triggered breakdowns. This cover typically includes towing, jump starts, and minor on-site repairs.