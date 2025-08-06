New website makes work easier for NPS users: Here's how revamp helps them

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has revamped its website, pfrda.org.in, to make it easier for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to use searching for documents or tracking their funds.

What’s new for NPS subscribers?

Whether you’re joining the NPS for the first time or are already a subscriber, the new website brings several enhancements aimed at improving usability.

Key features include:

1. Simplified navigation with dynamic layouts and centralised access to key services

2. Faster tools access such as NPS enrolment and calculator links right on the homepage

3. Improved accessibility, compliant with GIGW and WCAG standards

4. Better search function to locate circulars, forms, and scheme details easily How to join NPS via the new website You can now begin your NPS journey in just a few clicks. Here's how: 1. Visit www.pfrda.org.in 2. Click on 'Join NPS' from the 'quick link' section on the homepage 3. You'll be sent to an external site. Click continue for it 4. Choose a Points of Presence among the options 5. Click continue to open the registration page

6.Complete the online registration, upload documents, and make your first contribution How to use the NPS calculator To estimate your retirement corpus and monthly pension: 1.Go to the homepage of the new PFRDA site 2.Click on NPS calculator under Quick links 3.Enter details such as your age, monthly contribution 4.View the projected corpus at retirement and the potential annuity payout Why this matters With a growing number of Indians turning to NPS for building a retirement corpus, the new PFRDA website makes essential tools and services more accessible. For users across cities and towns, especially those less familiar with digital platforms, the simplified interface could remove key hurdles in engaging with pension products.