CSB's special savings account for senior citizens and women: Details here

In an effort to improve the banking experience for senior citizens and female customers, private sector bank CSB Bank, has introduced specialized feature-based savings accounts that offer a diverse range of features & benefits, including discounts on Locker Rental, Complimentary Airport Lounge Access and RuPay Platinum Debit Card.

Some of the additional features and benefits include:

For senior citizens:

· Free monthly cash deposit limit of Rs 10 lakh

· Unlimited free ATM transactions at CSB Bank ATMs

· Unlimited free RTGS/NEFT transactions through net/mobile banking

· Waiver of Annual Maintenance Charges on Demat a/c for 1st Year

For women customers:

· Discount on interest rates and processing fees on loans

· Discounted rates on Sovereign Gold Bond Purchased through CSB Net Banking

·Waiver of Annual Maintenance Charges on Demat a/c for the first year

The RuPay Platinum Debit Card offers complimentary airport lounge access, comprehensive Insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh and above, 24/7 concierge services, merchant offers from leading brands, complimentary health checkups and other exclusive offers and discounts for both the savings account.

These innovative savings accounts are tailored to empower women while also offering support to senior citizens, equipping them with essential financial tools and opportunities to achieve their financial goals.



"The Women Power Savings Account and the Senior Citizen Independence Savings Account align perfectly with the bank's mission of promoting financial inclusion and empowerment. This reaffirms CSB bank’s steadfast commitment to forging a more equitable financial future throughout the nation," said Narendra Dixit, Head- Retail Banking, CSB Bank.