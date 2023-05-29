Home / India News / You can now use RuPay debit card for traveling in Delhi metro; details here

You can now use RuPay debit card for traveling in Delhi metro; details here

The implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and QR-based tickets will enable seamless travel by metro rails and other transport systems across the country

BS Web Team New Delhi
You can now use RuPay debit card for traveling in Delhi metro; details here

Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Delhi Metro has begun the process of upgrading all of its existing Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems to be compliant with National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services, with completion scheduled for June 2023.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a contract with a consortium to carry out the NCMC as well as upgrade the entire ecosystem, including the AFC system, allowing for travel via "QR-based tickets, account-based tickets, and near field communications (NFC) media," according to a statement from the DMRC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the NCMC services on the Airport Express Line on December 28, 2021. Passengers from any area of the country can use their NCMC-compliant RuPay debit card for travel using this service. The same card can be used across the country for shopping, banking, and other purposes.
DMRC's system will be able to accept transactions from 23 banks using the RuPay debit card issued by them, officials said.  

"With the award of this contract, the remaining operational corridors of Delhi Metro will also be equipped with an NCMC and QR code compliant AFC system by June 2023," the DMRC stated.
The implementation of NCMC and QR-based tickets will enable travel by metro rails and other transport systems across the country, besides retail shopping and purchases.

"In addition, with mobile QR and NFC-based tickets, passengers will also be able to use a mobile phone to enter or exit a metro station on its corridors. At present, the Airport Express Line (23 KM) of the Delhi Metro from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 (6 stations) has the NCMC and QR code ticketing facilities available at its stations," the statement said.
"The implementation of NCMC, along with QR Ticket (paper QR and mobile QR), Account Based Ticketing (ABT), and NFC Media, will push the country towards becoming a cashless economy," stated DMRC chief Mangu Singh, adding that commuters will have integrated access to all public transit, eliminating the need to carry or purchase various cards for different uses.

The implementation of this technology will put DMRC at par with the leading metros worldwide. These advancements will usher in a new era of travel, comfort, and enhanced mobility for Delhi-NCR residents, he added.
Nalin Bansal, Head of RuPay & NFS, NPCI, said, "RuPay Contactless NCMC is a testament to customers’ increased preference for travelling cashless and hassle-free to save time and long queues. The cutting-edge qSPARC offline technology backing the RuPay Contactless NCMC, provides split-second response at the terminals and gates, enabling queue busting."

"This initiative embarks RuPay on a journey to make customers Atmanirbhar, less dependent on cash, and simultaneously experience the RuPay card’s numerous features. It’s our constant endeavour at NPCI to offer innovative features and functionalities to all our RuPay cardholders to make all their transactions convenient and memorable," he added.
(With agency input)

First Published: May 29 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

